North Sea workers begin wildcat cost-of-living strikes By Andrew Dykes September 8, 2022, 3:00 pm The North Sea Buzzard platform is one of the facilties where there are reports that some workers have downed tools. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Local Business Hospitality group Inntuitive taking over Wick pub from Wetherspoon 0 PM commits to new North Sea licensing round, expects process to yield 'over 100'… 0 Private equity investor takes full control at north-east subsea firm Rovop 0 Windfall tax ‘wipes out’ North Sea value but incentives make some oil and gas… 0 Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale 0 Dandara starts third construction phase at north-east business park 0 'Our only hope of survival': Belvedere Hotel in Stonehaven closes restaurant and bar for… 0 North-east firm's whisky waste tech can help clean up the Amazon 0 Scottish Sea Farms throws open doors to counter critics 0 Household energy bills across the UK will surge to £108 billion, new research warns 0 More from Press and Journal 'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to… 0 Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the… 0 GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and… 0 IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across… 0