Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to lorry fire in Oldmeldrum

By Chris Cromar
September 8, 2022, 6:08 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 7:52 pm
The incident happened on Oldmeldrum's Albert Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
The incident happened on Oldmeldrum's Albert Road. Supplied by Google Maps.

An Oldmeldrum road has reopened after a lorry cab caught fire earlier today caused the road to close.

It happened on the town’s Albert Road at around 2.30pm.

One fire appliance attended the scene, with the driver of the vehicle not having any reported injuries.

The road was closed to allow for the lorry to be recovered. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

After putting out the fire, the appliance left at 3.24pm, with the road closing to allow for recovery.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got the call at 2.31pm. It was on the A947 at Oldmeldrum and it was the cab of a lorry that was on fire.”

A police spokesman said: “At around 2.35pm on Thursday, September 8, we were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with a lorry which was on fire on the A947, near Oldmeldrum.”

