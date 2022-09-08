Queen dies at Balmoral aged 96

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has died at the age of 96.

Her Majesty, who ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, died surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has been put under medical supervision at her Deeside home due to concerns for her health.

All of her children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – along with her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry travelled to Scotland to be with her.

Concerns for her wellbeing have been growing over the last year, with the Queen having to pull out of key events and official engagements “to rest”.

The royal family’s official website now carries the message: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022” along with the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

A statement on the site says: “The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

BBC One played the national anthem following the announcement, showing a photograph of the Queen, followed by a royal crest on a black background and the words Queen Elizabeth II.

The news of her death was announced at around 6.30pm.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, who ascended the throne as King Charles III after the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Staff carried a podium onto Downing Street after Buckingham Palace broke the news of the Queen’s death.

Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch outside No 10 and said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.”

The UK will now enter a 10-day period of national mourning before a state funeral is then held for the Queen.

Seven decades of the Queen’s ‘extraordinary’ reign

BBC One suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Presenters were dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

The Queen’s extraordinary 70-year reign has made her a much loved and respected figure across the globe and an important leader during times of huge social change.

She has travelled more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits, and ruled over the country during the change of 15 prime ministers.

Significant events during Her Majesty’s reign include her coronation in 1953 and the celebrations of her silver, golden, diamond jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and her historic platinum just a few months ago.

An official statement confirming the Queen’s death was displayed outside Buckingham Palace – with hundreds of people gathering to catch a glimpse of the plaque.

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It’s expected the Queen’s body will be taken to Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence, where she will lie in repose.

Business will be suspended at the Scottish Parliament, across the street from the palace, and at Westminster.

‘We had you for longer than we deserved you’

The wrought iron gates at Buckingham Palace have been brightened by dozens of colourful bouquets laid by mourners.

Some were attached with notes with messages of love and admiration for the former monarch, including one reading: “We had you for longer than we deserved you”.

Hundreds of people also streamed down the pavements winding through nearby Green Park on their way to pay tribute at the royal residence.

The crowds outside were so big that staff members returning to the castle struggled to drive through the main entrance.

Dozens of people from all across the world also gathered at the gates of Balmoral, where the Queen died, to pay tribute long-standing monarch.

Despite the torrential rain sweeping Royal Deeside, families spent the whole day at her Scottish home to show their respect and support for the royal family.

Charlotte Westwell, from Aboyne, was joined by her husband Adam Westwell and daughters Tilly and Harriet to lay flowers at the Queen’s Scottish residence.

She said: “I’m here because she’s our Queen. She’s inspirational and what she did over her life was amazing.”

Stewart, 47, and Iona McNiven, 48, said the fact she was as Balmoral when she died was “special”.

She said: “It was expected but pretty shocking. She has been Queen since before my mother was born. I think it is really special that she was in one of her favourite places when she passed.

“I don’t think the family will know what’s hit them. She might have been a small woman but they will be big shoes to fill. I think the Queen and everybody helped each other through the pandemic.”

‘The Queen embodied the heart and soul of our nation’

There has been a huge outpouring of tributes to the Queen and wishes of condolences for her family from across the world since the announcement of her death.

Former prime minister John Major was among the first to pay tribute to Her Majesty, saying she “embodied the heart and soul of our nation”.

He said: “For 70 years Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing.

“In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led.

“For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe.

“At this moment of deep sadness, I believe we all stand hand in hand with the Royal Family as they grieve the loss of one so loved.

“For we have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years.”

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said people have today lost the “matriarch of the nation”, who brought the country together.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

Leaders from across the world have also paid tribute the monarch, who was a “source of stability, serenity and strength”.

President of the United States, Bill Clinton, said: “Throughout her remarkable 70-year-oldreign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare of all its people.

“In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, security and strength.”