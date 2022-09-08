Queen dies at Balmoral aged 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Queen dies at Balmoral aged 96

By Denny Andonova
September 8, 2022, 6:33 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 8:59 pm
The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8.

The Queen has died at the age of 96.

Her Majesty, who ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, died surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has been put under medical supervision at her Deeside home due to concerns for her health.

All of her children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – along with her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry travelled to Scotland to be with her.

The Queen visits Ballater to meet members of the local community who’s homes and livelihoods were affected by flooding during Storm Frank in 2016. Photo: DC Thomson

Concerns for her wellbeing have been growing over the last year, with the Queen having to pull out of key events and official engagements “to rest”.

The royal family’s official website now carries the message: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022” along with the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

A statement on the site says: “The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

BBC One played the national anthem following the announcement, showing a photograph of the Queen, followed by a royal crest on a black background and the words Queen Elizabeth II.

The news of her death was announced at around 6.30pm.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, who ascended the throne as King Charles III after the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Staff carried a podium onto Downing Street after Buckingham Palace broke the news of the Queen’s death.

Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch outside No 10 and said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.”

The UK will now enter a 10-day period of national mourning before a state funeral is then held for the Queen.

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech in Downing Street following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock.

Seven decades of the Queen’s ‘extraordinary’ reign

BBC One suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Presenters were dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

The Queen’s extraordinary 70-year reign has made her a much loved and respected figure across the globe and an important leader during times of huge social change.

She has travelled more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits, and ruled over the country during the change of 15 prime ministers.

Queen Elizabeth II when she was in Aberdeen to open the Bon Accord Centre while on her way to Balmoral in 1990.

Significant events during Her Majesty’s reign include her coronation in 1953 and the celebrations of her silver, golden, diamond jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and her historic platinum just a few months ago.

An official statement confirming the Queen’s death was displayed outside Buckingham Palace – with hundreds of people gathering to catch a glimpse of the plaque.

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It’s expected the Queen’s body will be taken to Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence, where she will lie in repose.

Business will be suspended at the Scottish Parliament, across the street from the palace, and at Westminster.

‘We had you for longer than we deserved you’

The wrought iron gates at Buckingham Palace have been brightened by dozens of colourful bouquets laid by mourners.

Some were attached with notes with messages of love and admiration for the former monarch, including one reading: “We had you for longer than we deserved you”.

Hundreds of people also streamed down the pavements winding through nearby Green Park on their way to pay tribute at the royal residence.

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace. Photo by Jack Dredd/Shutterstock.

The crowds outside were so big that staff members returning to the castle struggled to drive through the main entrance.

Dozens of people from all across the world also gathered at the gates of Balmoral, where the Queen died, to pay tribute long-standing monarch.

Despite the torrential rain sweeping Royal Deeside, families spent the whole day at her Scottish home to show their respect and support for the royal family.

Charlotte Westwell, from Aboyne, was joined by her husband Adam Westwell and daughters Tilly and Harriet to lay flowers at the Queen’s Scottish residence.

She said: “I’m here because she’s our Queen. She’s inspirational and what she did over her life was amazing.”

Stewart, 47, and Iona McNiven, 48, said the fact she was as Balmoral when she died was “special”.

She said: “It was expected but pretty shocking. She has been Queen since before my mother was born. I think it is really special that she was in one of her favourite places when she passed.

“I don’t think the family will know what’s hit them. She might have been a small woman but they will be big shoes to fill. I think the Queen and everybody helped each other through the pandemic.”

‘The Queen embodied the heart and soul of our nation’

There has been a huge outpouring of tributes to the Queen and wishes of condolences for her family from across the world since the announcement of her death.

Former prime minister John Major was among the first to pay tribute to Her Majesty, saying she “embodied the heart and soul of our nation”.

The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in central London is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire

He said: “For 70 years Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing.

“In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit.  That is how she lived – and how she led.

“For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe.

“At this moment of deep sadness, I believe we all stand hand in hand with the Royal Family as they grieve the loss of one so loved.

Dozens have been at Balmoral today to show their support for the Queen and the royal family. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“For we have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years.”

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said people have today lost the “matriarch of the nation”, who brought the country together.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

More members of the public coming to lay flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

Leaders from across the world have also paid tribute the monarch, who was a “source of stability, serenity and strength”.

President of the United States, Bill Clinton, said: “Throughout her remarkable 70-year-oldreign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare of all its people.

“In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, security and strength.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from News

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
Date 060812 Location: Balmoral Aberdeenshire Photo by Mark Owens Photo caption: After a hectic summer of celebrations for her Diamond Jubilee all over the UK , Her Majesty The Queen arrived in Balmoral for her annual summer holiday. This yearÕs Guard of Honour is comprised of A (Grenadier) Company of The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, commanded by Major Robert Hedderwick. The Mascot of The Royal Regiment of, the Shetland Pony called Cruachan 3rd, was also on parade, with his handler, Corporal Joe Walker, as part of his swansong. Cruachan, aged 23, will retire after his part in this yearÕs Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and will go and live in luxurious retirement in Edinburgh Õs Redford Barracks. Martine McNee | Head of Media and Communications | Army Press Office Scotland | Annandale Block | Craigiehall | Edinburgh | EH30 9TN 0131 310 2092 | 94740 2092 | 07990 564734 | martine.mcnee720@mod.uk
Balmoral estate was a perfect retreat for The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II (left) with her family (L-R) Prince Andrew, the Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, watching the annual games at the Braemar Royal Highland gathering, Scotland, September 8th 1968. (Photo by Mike McLaren/Central Press/Getty Images)
Braemar was close to Queen’s heart
Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.
Whole Royal Family rush to Balmoral to be at Queen's side while she's under…
Lost suitcase flat composition with airport baggage claim area with reel and character of distressed woman vector illustration; Shutterstock ID 1421148434; purchase_order: ; job:
Readers’ Ombudsman: Every story we publish is on an important topic - for someone
0
loganair fuel price
Loganair to reduce fuel surcharge on shorter flights
0
Marrying Ukrainian tradition with their new lives in Aberdeen, the children of the city's new Ukrainian weekend school. Photo by Elena Samusieva.
Snapshots of happiness: Inside the Aberdeen Ukrainian school bringing joy to war displaced children
1
soon-to-be pensioners look at laptop
Protect your future this Pension Awareness Day 2022
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin charges forward against GHA
Rugby: Defeat for Aberdeen Grammar but positives from trip to Kelso
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8.
Weekend court roll – a Pot Noodle vampire and a Cliff Richard stalker

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8.
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0