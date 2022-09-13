Here’s what will happen to all the flowers and tributes at Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Here’s what will happen to all the flowers and tributes at Balmoral

By Kieran Beattie
September 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Thousands of flowers were left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral after her death. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 9, 2022.
Thousands of flowers were left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral after her death. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 9, 2022.

Thousands of flowers and tributes have been left at the gates of Balmoral in memory of the Queen, but what will happen to them?

Ever since the news broke on Thursday, mourners from all across the country have travelled to the Royal Family’s Aberdeenshire home to pay their respects.

Mourners arrived by the busload to Braemar to pay tribute with flowers and other mementos. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 10, 2022.

A sea of floral tributes have been placed in Her Majesty’s memory, as well as cards, toys, flags, and even a homemade model corgi.

The homemade corgi was left among hundreds of other tributes. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.

But what will happen to all of these tributes, and how long will they be left at Balmoral?

A fitting use at Balmoral for the thousands of flowers

The Queen and the now-King Charles III planting a tree at Balmoral on October 1, 2021 to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Photo: PA Wire/Andrew Milligan.

To mark the Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty joined her son Charles, now King Charles III, to plant a tree at Balmoral Estate last October.

The planting of the copper beech sapling in the castle grounds heralded the start of the Queen’s Green Canopy project that year.

The scheme encourages people to start their own tree-planting initiatives across the UK and “create a lasting legacy” for Her Majesty, and seeks to inspire younger generations to look after the nation’s forests.

The coper beech was planted next to a horse paddock by the royal mother and son pair. Photo: PA Wire/Andrew Milligan.

The royal tree-planters were joined by children from Crathie Primary School, who made a card for The Queen to mark the end of her summer break at Balmoral.

It is this tree, as well as other trees which were planted around Balmoral to mark the Jubilee, which will now benefit from the floral tributes left at the castle’s gates after the death of the beloved monarch.

As more and more mourners arrived, the blanket of flowers grew and grew at Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.

All the flowers will be left in place until after the state funeral of The Queen on Monday, and afterwards they will be removed by Balmoral Estate staff, and turned into compost.

This compost will then be used to feed the trees planted around Balmoral, including the one planted by Her Majesty and King Charles III, as part of the Platinum Jubilee.

Members of the royal family took time to visit the floral tributes and read some of the cards. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 10, 2022.

What will happen to the other tributes?

As well as the flowers, all the other tributes at Balmoral will be left in place until after the funeral.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed that all of the many cards and other tributes will be collected and archived “for the historic record”.

But when it comes to some of the larger or more unusual tributes left behind, such as cuddly toys or the homemade wicker corgi, it will be up to Balmoral Estate staff to decide.

Cards, flags, balloons and other tributes were left at the gates in tribute, as well as flowers. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 11, 2022.

Aberdeenshire Council has asked mourners to please remove the plastic from their flowers before they are laid at the gates at Balmoral.

