First-ever Thrive Bike event to take place in Ballater later this month

The inaugural Thrive Bike cycling festival will take place in Ballater later this month, inviting enthusiasts of all ages to participate.

Events on Friday, September 23, and Sunday, September 25, will incorporate road and mountain biking elements for people of all skill levels.

Non-bikers will also be welcome to improve their cycling through different trails and test their navigation skills in the Ballater Dash and Reliability Rides.

The festival aims to introduce more people to the joys of cycling outdoors in the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside and its benefits.

Susan Allum, part of the Thrive Bike team, said: “Biking is such an accessible sport, whatever your age or fitness level, and in Scotland, and particularly around us here in the Cairngorms, we have the most stunning trails.

“Thrive Bike is very much welcoming everyone, bikers and non-bikers, families and those of all abilities, to come and enjoy this beautiful area and a fun weekend full of activities.

‘Giving everyone at every level a chance.’

“All of us behind this event know ourselves how good the natural environment is for our wellbeing, and we want to showcase the fantastic trails and scenery we have here but also the local food, hospitality and other brilliant businesses that make Ballater and the East Cairngorms such a great destination.”

In addition to guided or self-guided rides, there will also be a children’s play area, climbing wall, stunt show and disco.

Other outlets include Grampian Disability Sport, whose expert advice and guidance can help those with disabilities enjoy cycling again.

With it being the first Thrive Bike event, organisers are hoping to generate enough interest to keep the event going for years, stressing its importance on the joy of cycling.

Andy Lewis, keen mountain biker and local business owner who will be at the festival, said: “This event is exciting as not only is it, genuinely, inclusive, giving everyone at every level a chance to try new trails, bikes and meet like-minded people, but the profits are going back into local bike trails.

“The better we can make the trail network, the more we can all enjoy being in the outdoors, and make it work for bikers, landowners and locals for all to benefit and enjoy.”