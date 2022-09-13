Tarland Food and Music Festival to return later this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tarland Food and Music Festival will return to Aberdeenshire later this month, celebrating its ninth year.

The festival highlights quality locally sourced food and the village’s thriving music scene.

It will run from Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, September 25 and will include music and food events at venues within Tarland.

The main attraction will be a concert on Saturday by multi-award winning Scottish group Manran.

The seven-piece band includes broadcaster Gary Innes and lead female vocalist Kim Carnie, who is Gaelic Singer of the Year for 2022.

Other acts include the Highland Granite Pipes and Drums and the Kintra community choir, led by singer Shona Donaldson.

In addition to great Scottish music, the Tarland Local Market will be held in the MacRobert Hall on Saturday, displaying many local producers.

Two popular walking events make a welcome return this year.

Fiddler Paul Anderson will once again be leading his musical tour around the Howe of Cromar.

Peter Craig from the Cromar History Group will provide insights into the area’s ancient landscape with a walk to Tomnaverie Stone Circle.

Keen cooks can join CC Duncan to learn techniques of Vietnamese cooking or make brioche and sticky buns with Doug Cookson of Crannach Bakery.

Farming for the Future

Another major event at this year’s festival is the annual farming discussion, where a panel of farming experts talk about the future of agriculture.

This year’s discussion will be chaired by new farmer Kirsten Williams, who is the beef and sheep consultant at SAC Consulting.

Mrs Williams is the owner of Ranna Farm, Tarland, along with her husband Ross.

The event will bring together farmers to help talk about and tackle major issues affecting the farming industry and provide valuable insight into better practices.

It will be hosted on Saturday, September 24, at 2pm at the MacRobert Hall.