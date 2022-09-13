Oban Mountain Rescue Team aid fallen hiker with multiple fractures in Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A team from Oban MRT rescued a hiker who had suffered a bad fall and had multiple fractures over the weekend.

The team were called out to the incident on Sunday evening on Ben Cruachan, the highest mountain in Argyll and Bute.

A casualty had fallen on the 1,126 metre mountain and as a result, suffered multiple fractures.

The team from Oban Mountain Rescue said the casualty was very high up on Ben Cruachan.

After locating the casualty just below cloud level, the team made them safe and put them onto a stretcher.

Just as the light was failing, the casualty was winched onboard the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 by the team before it returned to base.