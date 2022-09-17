Appeal launched to trace missing London teenager who travelled to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing London teenager who travelled to Aberdeen three weeks ago.

Deandre Thompson left his home in Croydon on August 24 and arrived in Aberdeen the following day.

The 15-year-old is believed to have travelled north by train.

He was seen in the Union Square area at around 8.25 am on August 25 and was in the city centre later that day.

It is not known where he went next.

Upon his arrival in Aberdeen, he was wearing a distinctive grey top with the words Superdry and Apollo on the front in white lettering.

The teenager also had on black trousers, was carrying a black rucksack and had an earring in his left ear which he always wears.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build with black hair.

Sergeant Stuart Hache said: “Deandre has been missing from his home for some time now and concerns are growing for his welfare. I am urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1296 of Saturday, September 3.”