Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emerald Airlines to launch new Dublin flights from Aberdeen International Airport

By Lauren Taylor
September 20, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 7:06 pm
Aer Lingus Regional is launching a new Dublin route from Aberdeen. Supplied by Aer Lingus Regional
Aer Lingus Regional is launching a new Dublin route from Aberdeen. Supplied by Aer Lingus Regional

A new daily flight from Aberdeen to Dublin has been launched.

Emerald Airlines, operator of Aer Lingus Regional, has announced the new route, which will begin on October 30.

It will form part of Emerald Airlines’ wider expansion strategy, including five additional aircraft being added over the coming months.

Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines, hopes the new route from Aberdeen International Airport will be “warmly welcomed” by the public.

He said: “After a very successful summer season, we are delighted to be upping our frequencies and adding new routes out of Dublin to and from Aberdeen.

“With convenient timings and cost-effective flights, we strongly believe these connections will be warmly welcomed by both business and leisure travellers. We look forward to a busy winter ahead.”

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We look forward to welcoming Aer Lingus Regional’s operator Emerald Airlines to our airport with the launch of the Dublin route.

“The north-east has a lot to offer so we look forward to anyone coming to visit our region.”

The aircraft planned to be used in the new route emits up to 40% less CO2 on the short, regional flights.

Flight fares start at £39.99 and can be booked online.

