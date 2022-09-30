Missing man involved in early morning Turriff crash found ‘safe and well’

A 57-year-old considered as missing after he crashed his car on the B9025 Aberchirder road near Turriff has been found “safe and well”.

Officers were called to the scene three miles outside Turriff, after receiving reports of a single-car crash at around 1am this morning.

The accident involved a Suzuki Celerio, which was left damaged on the road.

It is believed Stephen Duncan from Banff was the driver of the car at the time of the accident, however, police were unable to trace him at the time.

Officers were concerned for Mr Duncan following the potentially “serious” crash he was in. They released an urgent appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Police have now confirmed Mr Duncan has been traced “safe and well” and have thanked the public for their assistance.