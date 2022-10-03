In pictures: The dazzling Northern Lights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sky across the north and north-east lit up in purples, greens and khaki as the Northern Lights made an appearance last night.

The aurora borealis delight the masses when they make an appearance, illuminating the countryside as they seemingly dance through the sky.

If you missed them last night, here’s some of the photos shared online from around the north of Scotland, including Inverurie, Moray, Shetland and Orkney.

To share your own photos or video with us, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Northern Lights over the Moray Firth viewed from Cullen Harbour , shot between 23:00 2nd Oct and 02:30 3rd Oct 2022…. Posted by Steve Milne on Monday, 3 October 2022

OMG this was a night to remember!!!****massive Aurora over #Pennan ****activity seems to be ongoing – so if you are still awake and got clear skies – have a look 🙂 Posted by Monika Focht on Sunday, 2 October 2022

The Met office predicted the Northern Lights will be seen over the next two nights across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.