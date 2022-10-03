In pictures: The dazzling Northern Lights

The sky across the north and north-east lit up in purples, greens and khaki as the Northern Lights made an appearance last night.
The aurora borealis delight the masses when they make an appearance, illuminating the countryside as they seemingly dance through the sky.
If you missed them last night, here’s some of the photos shared online from around the north of Scotland, including Inverurie, Moray, Shetland and Orkney.
To share your own photos or video with us, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk
Not a bad view from the garden last night! #sanday #orkney #northernlights #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/LUvbutdwzb
— Kt Harbert 🎃💀 (@Kt_Harbert) October 3, 2022
The northern lights over #shetland last night. pic.twitter.com/Xu6f2jvFXK
— Me (@murgys) October 3, 2022
The Met office predicted the Northern Lights will be seen over the next two nights across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.