Highland Council hosts further information event for Inverness city centre cycle route proposals

Highland Council wants to hear from the people of Inverness about plans for new cycle routes in the city centre.

Two potential routes have been identified; the first using the Eastgate underpass to connect to the existing cycle route to Bridge Street and the second route using Falcon Square and Inglis Street.

Both routes would require Bridge Street to be made narrower as well as some works to be done on High Street.

Forming part of the proposed redesign of Academy Street, it is hoped proposed changes will make the centre more attractive to people cycling, wheeling and walking – encouraging locals to make healthier choices.

Chance to give feedback

The public was invited to have its say on the options back in August, but the council is hosting another drop-in event to gather more feedback.

Businesses operating in the area are also encouraged to go along and have their say.

People can attend the event between 8.30am and 4pm on the ground floor of Eastgate Shopping Centre opposite Tui.

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of Inverness and area, said: “Further to previous in-person and online events to gauge feedback on Academy Street proposals, this event will focus on an alternative cycle route, and I would encourage businesses on High Street and Bridge Street in particular to get involved and share their thoughts.

“We have the opportunity to greatly improve Academy Street and city centre infrastructure for those walking, wheeling and cycling, but we need input from those who use the space. This event will be key for gathering feedback.”

Feedback can also be submitted online here.