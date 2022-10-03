Highland Council hosts further information event for Inverness city centre cycle route proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Highland Council hosts further information event for Inverness city centre cycle route proposals

By Lauren Robertson
October 3, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 3:58 pm
Artist impression of cycle route through Falcon Square. Image: Highland Council.
Artist impression of cycle route through Falcon Square. Image: Highland Council.

Highland Council wants to hear from the people of Inverness about plans for new cycle routes in the city centre.

Two potential routes have been identified; the first using the Eastgate underpass to connect to the existing cycle route to Bridge Street and the second route using Falcon Square and Inglis Street.

Both routes would require Bridge Street to be made narrower as well as some works to be done on High Street.

Forming part of the proposed redesign of Academy Street, it is hoped proposed changes will make the centre more attractive to people cycling, wheeling and walking – encouraging locals to make healthier choices.

Chance to give feedback

The public was invited to have its say on the options back in August, but the council is hosting another drop-in event to gather more feedback.

Businesses operating in the area are also encouraged to go along and have their say.

Artist impression of Eastgate underpass cycle route. Image: Highland Council.

People can attend the event between 8.30am and 4pm on the ground floor of Eastgate Shopping Centre opposite Tui.

Councillor Ian Brown, leader of Inverness and area, said: “Further to previous in-person and online events to gauge feedback on Academy Street proposals, this event will focus on an alternative cycle route, and I would encourage businesses on High Street and Bridge Street in particular to get involved and share their thoughts.

“We have the opportunity to greatly improve Academy Street and city centre infrastructure for those walking, wheeling and cycling, but we need input from those who use the space. This event will be key for gathering feedback.”

Feedback can also be submitted online here.

Tags

Conversation

