Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dentist by day, circus performer by night: Aberdeen woman reveals her balancing act

By Chris Cromar
October 3, 2022, 4:32 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 5:04 pm
Elsie Liontou joined the circus after looking for something to occupy her spare time. Image: Bupa Dental Care.
An Aberdeen dentist, who is the “happiest she has ever been”, has revealed how she successfully juggles her career in dentistry alongside her side hustle as a circus performer.

Elsie Liontou, 36, who works at Bupa Dental Care Cove Bay, said that her top tip to succeeding in life is having dedication, motivation, discipline and doing the things you love.

Originally from Greece, Mrs Liontou, who has been working for the Cove practice since April 2019, was looking for something to occupy her spare time.

She joined a circus studio in the Granite City and instantly fell in love with everything the circus had to offer.

‘I needed to do something for myself’

She said: “I needed something to do for myself. The circus provides me with the mental headspace I need and allows me to have some breathing space outside of my busy day-to-day life.”

After a while, mother of two Mrs Liontou and her two best friends decided to start their own venture with a studio, but due to space limitations relocated to a bigger area.

Now a qualified aerial silks and hoop instructor, she teaches intermediate and advanced aerial hoop, silks and acrobatics for a range of age groups from as young as 18 months – including her daughter.

Mrs Liontou said: “I need very good organisational skills to do what I love both professionally and personally and having a support system at home is key.

Circus performing and dentistry sounds like a crazy mix, but the two really complement each other. I joined the circus to destress and if I ever have a stressful day, then I will instantly forget about it.

“The circus provides me with a great escape and enables me to find balance. My circus training and performing not only helps me mentally but physically too.”

