Culprit leaves trail of footprints after paint thrown over new Kinloss home

A hapless vandal left a trail footprints showing the way they headed after spraying paint over a new Kinloss home.

After leaving their mark, the culprit left a note saying the objection to the house was due to it being built on land they believe is owned by the community.

A £2,000 reward has now been offered by the developers to anyone able to give information that leads to a conviction. Police have launched an investigation.

‘Land belongs to people of Kinloss’

A paint-splattered note left at the house on the building house on Findhorn Road read: “This land belongs to the people of Kinloss.”

Owners MPD Homes described the vandalism as “pre-meditated”.

In a social media statement, the firm said: “Pre-meditated paint vandalism on our almost completed new house in Kinloss.

“There are some sick people in this world.

“Last night someone took four different paint pots and spray cans and opened the fence, covered the house in paint and took the empty cans. They left footprints and a note.”

He continued: “These were not children, but an adult, and the act had been planned in advance.

“They must have gone home with paint on their shoes and clothes. £2,000 reward for a name leading to a conviction.”

Turning to the evidence the company say the culprit left behind, the statement continued: “Message us if you have any information.

“Photos of footprints and note someone must recognise the hand writing, long horizontal stokes through the letters.”

“There are paint footprints found going towards Findhorn.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.40am on Monday, October 3, we received a report of vandalism at a building site on Findhorn Road, Kinloss.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”