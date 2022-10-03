Culprit leaves trail of footprints after paint thrown over new Kinloss home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Culprit leaves trail of footprints after paint thrown over new Kinloss home

By Louise Glen
October 3, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:22 pm
A brand new house in Kinloss was vandalised over the weekend. Image: MPD Housebuilders/ Facebook
A brand new house in Kinloss was vandalised over the weekend. Image: MPD Housebuilders/ Facebook

A hapless vandal left a trail footprints showing the way they headed after spraying paint over a new Kinloss home.

After leaving their mark, the culprit left a note saying the objection to the house was due to it being built on land they believe is owned by the community.

A £2,000 reward has now been offered by the developers to anyone able to give information that leads to a conviction. Police have launched an investigation.

‘Land belongs to people of Kinloss’

A paint-splattered note left at the house on the building house on Findhorn Road read: “This land belongs to the people of Kinloss.”

Owners MPD Homes described the vandalism as “pre-meditated”.

In a social media statement, the firm said: “Pre-meditated paint vandalism on our almost completed new house in Kinloss.

Footprints were seen at the house, and could be followed back to Findhorn. Image: MPD Housebuilders/ Facebook.

“There are some sick people in this world.

“Last night someone took four different paint pots and spray cans and opened the fence, covered the house in paint and took the empty cans. They left footprints and a note.”

He continued: “These were not children, but an adult, and the act had been planned in advance.

“They must have gone home with paint on their shoes and clothes. £2,000 reward for a name leading to a conviction.”

The note left at the scene of a vandalism in Kinloss. Image: MPD Housebuilders/ Facebook

Turning to the evidence the company say the culprit left behind, the statement continued: “Message us if you have any information.

“Photos of footprints and note someone must recognise the hand writing, long horizontal stokes through the letters.”

“There are paint footprints found going towards Findhorn.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.40am on Monday, October 3, we received a report of vandalism at a building site on Findhorn Road, Kinloss.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

