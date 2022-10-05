Aberdeenshire swimming coach recognised for ‘long-standing commitment’ to children with disabilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire swimming coach has been recognised for her commitment to supporting young swimmers with disabilities.

Marie Cheyne was named the Disability Sport Coach of the Year at sportscotland’s Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering (COV) Awards.

The awards celebrate people who break down barriers and inspire others to enhance their lives through sport by making it accessible to all.

For the last few decades, Ms Cheyne has worked tirelessly to promote the benefits of watersports and encourage children of all abilities to get involved with swimming.

She runs her own swimming club, Seal Pups, specifically tailored for young people with disabilities, while also teaching children with additional support needs through Aberdeen City Council.

‘I’ll move heaven and earth for my swimmers’

Ms Cheyne said: “Seal Pups started as there was a great need for swimming lessons and huge waiting lists for swimming lessons in the area.

“Anybody that knows me will tell you that this is my passion. I have taught swimming since my own children were little, but being able to include children that wouldn’t otherwise be able to be involved means a lot.

“I will move heaven and earth, and go the extra ten yards to get a child in and keep them going. We don’t say no to anybody.”

With a firm belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn how to swim, Ms Cheyne goes above and beyond to make sure every child can reach their potential.

She was recognised for always considering the wider aspects of a child’s background and physical ability, tailoring her approach to each individual.

Ms Cheyne has also helped countless people in the world of para swimming – from swimmers to instructors, a number of whom have gone on to represent Team GB at the Paralympic Games.

Mel Young, chairwoman of sportscotland, said: “The people we are celebrating have taken that recognition and turned it into life-changing ambition and force for good.

“Individuals like Marie have dedicated their time to helping others realise their sporting potential and shown the far-reaching benefits of community spirit and participation.”