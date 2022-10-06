Belmont Filmhouse shuts immediately with 20 staff made redundant as parent charity goes into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Belmont Filmhouse shuts immediately with 20 staff made redundant as parent charity goes into administration

By Cameron Roy
October 6, 2022, 11:40 am Updated: October 6, 2022, 6:45 pm
Locksmiths have been called to replace the locks on the Belmont. Image: Craig Munro/DC Thomson
Locksmiths have been called to replace the locks on the Belmont. Image: Craig Munro/DC Thomson

The Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen has stopped trading after its parent charity was plunged into administration.

Twenty members of staff at the cinema have been made redundant.

Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the parent charity behind the Belmont and two other filmhouses, says they are “facing the perfect storm” of sharply rising costs, alongside reduced trade due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

They say the combination and scale of the “unprecedented ” challenges mean they had “no option but to take immediate action”.

CMI, founded in 2010, incorporates three wholly owned subsidiaries, The Edinburgh International Film Festival, Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen and the Edinburgh Filmhouse.

Bosses say attendances have only recovered to about 50% of pre-pandemic levels while energy bills are forecast to rise by £200,000 over the next 12 months.

Staff were seen leaving the filmhouse on Thursday. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tasked the Scottish Government to examine whether any support can be provided.

Meanwhile, Creative Scotland and Aberdeen City Council are also exploring options.

Administrators put buildings up for sale sale

All of the three subsidiaries, including the Belmont, have ceased trading immediately, with Tom MacLennan and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory appointed as joint administrators.

They will work with Creative Scotland and Edinburgh and Aberdeen councils to “assess what options” there are for the future.

They have already begun to place the assets up for sale and are looking for potential buyers already.

Film screenings have stopped at the Belmont immediately. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr MacLennan said: “Centre for the Moving Image was central to the development and promotion of Scotland’s thriving film industry and the catalyst behind many learning, cultural and development initiatives across Scotland.

“We are hopeful that businesses already operating in the film industry or entrepreneurs looking to enter the film industry will be encouraged to register their interest in the assets.”

A total of 102 staff have been made redundant, with five being kept on “to assist with the administration process”.

FRP Advisory say they will move “promptly” to support the staff with any applications to the Redundancy Payments Office for outstanding wages and holiday pay.

What if I have tickets?

Events and showings at the locations have all been cancelled.

There was a packed schedule of events in October, including, an evening with Ian Rankin.

Soundfestival, was also due to return this month, but they have announced they are now looking for a new venue for its events.

It is not known if customers will get their money back.

The future of the long-term partnerships Belmont Filmhouse has with other organistations is currently unknown.

Inside the projector room at the Belmont. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why has Belmont Filmhouse gone into administration?

The charity has given a number of reasons for them to fall into administration.

    • Energy prices: Even with the recently announced energy price cap for businesses, their energy costs are rising by approximately £200k over the next 12 months.
    • Payroll Costs: As a proud accredited Real Living Wage employer, they face an increase of 10.1% in payroll costs over the next 12 months.
    • Public Funding: Public funding has been at a “standstill” for more than 8 years and the Scottish Government has indicated that the outlook beyond March 2023 for public funding is highly uncertain.
    • General Inflation: Running at between 10% and 30% for goods and services. There is no way of addressing this without passing on the cost increases to customers.
    • Trading: Cinema admissions at Filmhouse and Belmont Filmhouse have been running at approximately 50% of pre-pandemic levels, which is not sustainable in the medium term.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon tasks ministers to provide help

In Holyrood today, the first minister said the news was a “huge concern” and would leave many people in Aberdeen and Edinburgh “profoundly upset”.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, she said: “These are really important cultural organisations and all of us want to see them – if at all possible – go from strength to strength.”

The SNP leader confirmed the Scottish Government will consider whether it can provide any support to the charity.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson will be asked to engage with Aberdeen and Edinburgh city councils over the matter.

Creative Scotland, the public body supporting the screen industry – which said it was “saddened” by the news – will also be urged to be involved in talks.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “Obviously I can’t give any commitments standing here right now and I can’t go into any more detail ahead of that engagement but I can say we recognise the importance of these organisations and we’ll do everything we can to support them at this difficult time.”

Politicians rally around ‘iconic’ venue

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has also written to the Scottish Government to press for support for the Belmont Filmhouse to ensure it can survive administration.

He said: “This is an iconic venue held in high esteem by folk here and it’s a real shame that it has found itself in such hard times.

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has been a member of the Belmont for around 18 years.

He said: “The Belmont is part of Aberdeen’s cultural heritage and it would be impossible to replace.

Sandra Macdonald, Labour Group leader and councillor for Aberdeen City Centre said: “The council must act fast to save The Belmont.

“It should be taken over without delay by a body committed to continuing its mission of providing high-quality cinema in a top-class city centre environment.”

The locks were changed on the building as administrators took control. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Agencies working to explore options to save Belmont

A Creative Scotland spokesman said:  “We are saddened by the news from CMI, the loss of employment, of cultural cinema programming in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and the impact on the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“We are working to explore future options for such cinema programming in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and for Edinburgh International Film Festival’s 2023 edition.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “This will be a very difficult time for employees of the charity, and our immediate focus is to support those directly affected.

“We are being updated on the developing situation and will work with partners to explore available options.”

Meeting to save Belmont Cinema

After the announcement, a Save Belmont Cinema group was created on social media. 

The group has been set up by Jacob Campbell, the secretary of the Aberdeen Central Labour Party and Mae Diansangu.

The group is due to meet in Krakatoa at 12.30pm on Saturday October 8 to discuss potential solutions.

Mr Campbell said: “It’s high time that we as citizens fought to save our beloved community cinema.”

Charity says thank you to staff

The board of the CMI paid tribute to the dedication of staff, particularly during the early days of Covid.

A statement read: “We have been proud to have led the CMI through incredibly challenging times, and in particular during the worst days of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the combination of sharply increasing energy and other costs, together with both the lasting impacts of the pandemic and the rapidly emerging cost-of-living crisis affecting cinema attendances, means we have had no other option but to appoint administrators at this time.

“We would like to put on record our immense gratitude to the entire staff team whose passion for film as an artform and for the audiences and communities we work with and serve has remained undented by the challenges of recent years.

“We’re fully aware that this will be an exceptionally stressful time for them.”

Belmont Filmhouse’s heritage

What is now Belmont Filmhouse was initially built in 1896 as a trades hall.

The first film was shown on the premises in 1898 and featured footage of Queen Victoria at Balmoral.

After another refurbishment in 1935 it was renamed the Belmont Cinema.

The old cinema’s entrance in 1966. Photo: DC Thomson

It closed in 1953, and the building was converted into a warehouse. It reopened as The Belmont Picturehouse in September 2000 after a major refurbishment by Aberdeen City Council with assistance from the National Lottery and Scottish Screen.

In 2014, the Centre for the Moving Image was selected to take on the management and the Belmont became Belmont Filmhouse.

Since then, Belmont Filmhouse has become a beloved cultural institution in the city.

Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our jobs’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Belmont Cinema, on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Belmont Filmhouse closure a 'devastating blow' for those with visual or hearing impairments
Kevin Campbell, 29, was last seen on September 29.
Missing Stonehaven man Kevin Campbell has not been seen for a week
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Aberdeenshire North Foodbank open day Picture shows; Aberdeenshire North Foodbank open day pictures. Peterhead. Chris Cromar/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
'Everyone should have money for food': Aberdeenshire North foodbank launches new campaign to end…
Aberdeen pensioner Raymond Esslemont has admitted evading hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax.
Aberdeen businessman faces jail for evading £350,000 in tax over 13 years
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen
Dawn Farmer who is waiting to get an ADHD diagnosis sitting along the wall of house in Fittie smiling
'I'm not sure I've got another four months in me to wait': RGU student's…
Harry Hill will bring his stand-up show to Aberdeen
Let's get silly as Harry Hill heads for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival
The Grant Arms Hotel
Restaurant review: Put The Grant Arms Hotel in Monymusk on your must-visit list for…

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks