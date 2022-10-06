‘Everyone should have money for food’: Aberdeenshire North foodbank launches new campaign to end food hunger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Everyone should have money for food’: Aberdeenshire North foodbank launches new campaign to end food hunger

By Chris Cromar
October 6, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 10:53 pm
Aberdeenshire North Foodbank's chief officer, Debbie Rennie and the charity's community participation and communications lead, Shona Singer. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire North Foodbank's chief officer, Debbie Rennie and the charity's community participation and communications lead, Shona Singer. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank has launched a new campaign to end food hunger in the area as part of this year’s Challenge Poverty Week.

The charity, which is part of the Trussell Trust network of foodbanks and opened in 2013, has launched a drive to increase donations, get to people before there is a need for them to use food banks, and examine reasons about why people are relying on them.

During a series of open days in Inverurie, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, they welcomed local members of the community to show how they can support the service, as well as access help should they need it.

As well as this, they discussed volunteering opportunities, how to give donations and food parcels, and their work to address the reasons behind food poverty, as their End Hunger in Aberdeenshire campaign got into full swing.

‘We don’t believe we should be here’

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank‘s community participation and campaigns lead, Shona Singer, revealed that the organisation is looking to build a “network of supporters”, saying that their donations are down but the amount of food parcels heading out the door is going up.

Shona Singer at Aberdeenshire North Foodbank in Peterhead. Image: Chris Cromar.

Mrs Singer said they launched the campaign as they believe that food banks “should not exist”, adding: “We know we provide an emergency service and it’s a vital service, but we don’t believe we should be here.”

The campaign aims to:

  • Get to people before there is the need for them to use a food bank.
  • Work with foodbank users to build forums to find out why they are using them.
  • Asking users if there are issues that they can help them with before the situation develops further.
  • Drive up food donations to ensure that they can exist while still needed.

Appealing for more volunteers, Mrs Singer said: “We are short of volunteers. We had regular volunteers and then Covid happened, and we opened up two new centres, people are coming back, but it’s not as quick as we would like it.

“People can look on our website and see all of our vacancies there, but we’re always in need of as many volunteers as we can get.”

Peterhead North and Rattray councillors, Alan Buchan and Leeann McWhinnie at today’s open day. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

At the open day at the Peterhead branch, which is located in the town’s Skelton Street, staff from a number of organisations attended, including from Aberdeenshire Council, Citizens Advice and Social Security Scotland.

Two of the town’s councillors, Alan Buchan and Leeann McWhinnie were also in attendance, with both bringing donations to the centre.

About 5,500 food parcels handed out since April

Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, the foodbank has been extra busy, with 5,500 parcels being given out by the charity since April from across its foodbanks in Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie and Peterhead.

Debbie Rennie revealed just how busy the foodbank has been recently. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank chief officer, Debbie Rennie, revealed that last month alone, approximately 280 people received food parcels in Peterhead, with the number reaching 850 across the region, which covers:

  • Banff
  • Buchan
  • Formartine
  • Garioch
  • Marr (Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford only)

Mrs Rennie says these figures “give a sense of how busy we really are”.

When asked what her message to the government would be, she added: “My advice to the government would be that everyone should have enough money in their pocket to be able to afford food.”

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north-east and north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one.

We are also signposting people to their nearest foodbanks, and the various help that is available during the holidays.

