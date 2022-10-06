Belmont Filmhouse closure a ‘devastating blow’ for those with visual or hearing impairments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Belmont Filmhouse closure a ‘devastating blow’ for those with visual or hearing impairments

By Cameron Roy
October 6, 2022, 6:10 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 7:05 pm
Belmont Cinema, on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Belmont Cinema, on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick.

The Belmont Filmhouse closure will be a “devastating blow” for those with visual or hearing impairments, says a north-east charity.

The cinema regularly put on captioned screenings of popular films to help those who are deaf or blind.

On Thursday morning, the closure of Belmont Filmhouse was announced after its parent charity went into administration.

Twenty members of staff were made immediately redundant.

Belmont supported the deaf and blind

Graham Findlay, the chief executive of North East Sensory Services said the closure will impact those who are deaf, blind or have visual or hearing impairments.

He said: “The Belmont was a fantastic example of how things should be done and the staff there were always very supportive.

“They also recently invested in audio description technology for blind and visually impaired audiences, and some films had British Sign Language transcriptions as well as subtitles.”

Belmont Filmhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) is one of the oldest charities in the north-east, and has been supporting people with sensory impairments since 1879.

Belmont an ‘example’ to follow

Belmont went the extra mile by sometimes even providing an interpreter in the foyer to assist deaf customers.

Last summer, film fan Charlotte Little, who is hard of hearing and visually impaired, said Belmont was an example for other cinemas to follow. 

She says that while major chains occasionally provide captioned films, they are often poorly promoted and at awkward times.

Charlotte Little outside Belmont Cinema last year.

She said: “They put them on in the mornings or right after the working day finishes and completely fail to promote them, then wonder why nobody turns up.”

“If a small, independent cinema like that can do it, so can the larger chains which have movie theatres in every part of the country.

“There’s something like one in six people who have some kind of hearing loss, so it’s a huge potential market.”

What will happen if Belmont stays shut?

Concerns have now been raised that the large cinema chains will not step up to fill the gap left by Belmont.

However, there might be hope for the cinema after a meeting by the group Save Belmont Cinema was organised on social media.

Politicians from around the north-east have also rallied to ask the Scottish Government to intervene.

Mr Findlay added: “People with sensory loss deserve to enjoy the cinema experience in the same way as everyone else.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Kevin Campbell, 29, was last seen on September 29.
Missing Stonehaven man Kevin Campbell has not been seen for a week
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Aberdeenshire North Foodbank open day Picture shows; Aberdeenshire North Foodbank open day pictures. Peterhead. Chris Cromar/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
'Everyone should have money for food': Aberdeenshire North foodbank launches new campaign to end…
Aberdeen pensioner Raymond Esslemont has admitted evading hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax.
Aberdeen businessman faces jail for evading £350,000 in tax over 13 years
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen
Dawn Farmer who is waiting to get an ADHD diagnosis sitting along the wall of house in Fittie smiling
'I'm not sure I've got another four months in me to wait': RGU student's…
Harry Hill will bring his stand-up show to Aberdeen
Let's get silly as Harry Hill heads for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival
The Grant Arms Hotel
Restaurant review: Put The Grant Arms Hotel in Monymusk on your must-visit list for…
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who 'frightened' residents by trying to barge into their homes…

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks