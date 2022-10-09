Aberdeen flats sealed off following reports of sexual assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to a block of flats in Aberdeen early today following reports of a sexual assault.

Officers sealed off the block on Maberly Street after the alarm was raised in the early hours.

The car park was cordoned off, and officers could be seen coming and going from the building. Others gathered gloves and bags from their vehicle.

One family from within the block said they heard “banging quite loud” early this morning.

They have now confirmed that following an investigation, they have found “no criminality”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended Maberly Street, Aberdeen on Sunday, 9 October, 2022 following a report of a sexual assault.

“Following inquiries at the address, no criminality was established.”