NatWest to close only Aberdeen branch in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NatWest to close only Aberdeen branch in January

By Ellie Milne
October 13, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 4:49 pm
All Natwest branches in Scotland will close in January.
All Natwest branches in Scotland will close in January.

NatWest has confirmed it will be permanently closing its only Aberdeen branch on January 18.

A total of 43 branches will be shut across the UK as the company transitions its banking services online.

This includes all of the remaining Natwest branches across Scotland, located in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Ayr. They will all close in January 2023.

The UK’s second biggest lender said the vast majority of its retail banking services can be done digitally and it is the quicker and easier way to bank.

NatWest added that average counter transactions had shrunk by nearly two-thirds between January 2019 and January 2022.

The Natwest branch on Union Street in Aberdeen will shut in January. Image: Google Maps.

It saw a 39% rise in customers using mobile apps during the same period.

In Aberdeen, counter transactions decreased by 52% with just one personal customer using the branch on a regular basis in 2021.

NatWest said it will contact its vulnerable customers to provide support following the announcement.

Ensuring ‘no-one is left behind’

The group acknowledged some customers might be worried by the closure of their local branch, particularly if they are uncomfortable or unable to use online banking.

A NatWest spokesman said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

A rise in mobile banking has been blamed for the closures. Photo: Shutterstock

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

NatWest has invested in a partnership with Post Office so people can still access cash and face-to-face services.

The Castlegate and St Nicholas Post Office counters are located less than a mile away from the closing branch.

Just six jobs are expected to be put at risk as part of the closures, indicating most branch staff will be offered the opportunity to take up a role in a different branch or another part of the business.

Calls to reconsider decision

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has written to Natwest chiefs asking them to re-think their decision.

He has highlighted the impact the closure will have on older people, small businesses and those unable to reach alternative branches.

Mr Stewart said: “This is yet another branch closure in our city which inevitably hits older people and small businesses the hardest.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

“It’s all well and good to highlight RBS branches that can be used, but given their own closures it will still leave many in a difficult situation with no Natwest presence in the city and restricted access to banking services.

“The cost of living crisis has seen an increase in the use of cash and we know how important local branches are to small businesses and older folks who still require face to face services.

“There is time for NatWest to reflect and reconsider this decision and I hope they do just that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Farmer, businessman and Rotarian, Neil Godsman.
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner's bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court appearance. Picture shows; Stuart Adam Hunt.. Buckie. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug-driving 'good Samaritan' was looking for missing person
DNA was found after the alleged sexual assault in Peterhead
DNA of man accused of terrifying sexual assault found on alleged victim's body and…
The Save Belmont Cinema gathered for its first meeting in Krakatoa bar on Saturday. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
'We are blind right now': Save Belmont Cinema faces two-week wait on potential council…
High Court in Livingston.
County lines gang member jailed after police raid Aberdeen flat
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday get approved by planning Picture shows; Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday. Sanday, Orkney. Supplied by Planning documents Date; Unknown
Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday
Highland co-captain Callum Carson is chasing the win at Stewart's Melville this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges
Highland captain Callum Carson sets sights on first away day win after narrow Kelso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented