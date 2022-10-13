Surfacing improvements planned for A87 through Portree cancelled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Planned resurfacing of the A87 through Portree has been cancelled.

The works on a section of the Invergarry to Uig road were due to begin on October 17 but will not go ahead.

The cancellation is due to the breakdown of a quarrying plant, which Bear Scotland has said is in the process of being fixed.

Drivers travelling between the Bridge Road junction and Broom Place in Portree were facing temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system for eight nights.

New dates for the resurfacing will be confirmed once the quarrying plant breakdown has been resolved.

Once they do go ahead, more that 3000ft of carriageway will be resurfaced in works costing around £190,000.