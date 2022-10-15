Plaque celebrating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship’s success in Great Tea Race with Cutty Sark unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plaque celebrating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship’s success in Great Tea Race with Cutty Sark unveiled

By Lauren Taylor
October 15, 2022, 8:26 pm Updated: October 16, 2022, 1:07 pm
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.

A plaque has been unveiled commemorating the 150th anniversary of Aberdeen’s Thermopylae clipper ship beating the Cutty Sark back with her cargo of Chinese tea.

Members of the Clipper 150 group gathered at Maritime Museum on Saturday to commemorate the anniversary and learn more about the history of Aberdeen shipbuilding.

Sailing ships would race against each other to port to win the highest price for their precious cargo of Chinese tea.

The Great Tea Race

The Thermopylae was built in 1868 by Walter Hood and Co in Footdee for George Thompson Junior’s Aberdeen Line.

It was an elegant and swift clipper ship, with an innovative design aimed at crossing the world as fast as possible.

At the event, a plaque was unveiled depicting what has been called the Great Tea Race between the Thermopylae and the world-famous Cutty Sark.

Both ships left Shanghai on June 26, 1872, and raced neck and neck for weeks.

The Thermopylae arrived in London on October 10, 1872, and the Cutty Sark arrived nine days later after losing her rudder in a heavy gale.

Two-Minute Masterpiece: Revisit the days when tea clippers raced on the high seas

As well as the unveiling, members of the group were able to listen to talks about shipbuilding in the area and the important role Aberdeen played.

Aberdeen was at forefront of ship design

Local historian and former shipbuilder Stanley Bruce was invited to talk at the event. Mr Bruce organised the commemorative plaque and already had one installed in York Place to recognise the Thermopylae.

Mr Bruce started as a ship draughtsman in Aberdeen when he was just 16 years old, and worked in the shipyard until he was 27.

Now, he’s determined to share the history of shipbuilding in Aberdeen and recognise the innovative designs that came from the area.

Stanley Bruce, Mrs Alice Wordie and Captain Peter King unveiling the plaque after the speeches. Picture by Paul Glendell.

He said: “I would like to see more of these in Aberdeen. There are 16 significant ships I talked about and I think there should be a plaque for every one of them.”

Mr Bruce has also published 20 books online about Aberdeen shipbuilding which are all free to download.

David Henry, a trustee of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and member of the organising committee of the Clipper 150, explained the “novelty” of being the first ship back delivering cargo.

He said: “The racing was really to profit from the gap between supply and demand and to get the best price.

The display cabinet featuring the model and painting of the Thermopylae at the Maritime Museum. Picture by Paul Glendell.

“Aberdeen was really at the forefront of the technological design of ships at the time.  After that the technology was applied in different ways, it was applied in steamship design and different forms of shipping.

“In the same way today, people are developing skill sets coming out of the oil and gas industry and they’re being applied in the sub-sea industry and renewables.”

Faster than Cutty Sark

Leslie Harrold, museum supervisor, said the team was “delighted” to host the event celebrating the development of the clipper ships.

He said: “The design led to a much-improved sailing time for these ships from Britain to the far-east so cargos could be brought back much quicker than before like tea and spices and that sort of thing.

“The Thermopylae was one of the fastest, the Cutty Sark’s the most famous one, but the Thermopylae was actually much quicker.

“At the time, it would have really put Aberdeen on the map as the main centre for the development of this type of ship.”

A close-up of the model. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Tim Homes, chairman of the Clipper 150 organising committee,  said: “I was fascinated with the spirit of the clipper ships that led the innovation of the marine industry in Aberdeen which we see today in the renewables sector and subsea.

“Aberdeen led with the development of the composite clipper ships and that innovation continues today.

“With the kind permission of the Port of Aberdeen, the plaque is being erected on Porca Quay in Footdee, which is where Walter Hood built the Thermopylae.”

Family learn about shipbuilding ancestors

Descendents of the family attended the event to find out more about their history in Aberdeen’s shipbuilding.

Jane Wordie, who still lives in the area, explained her great-great-great-grandfather was George Thomson Junior, and his son-in-law was Sir William Henderson.

She said: “The plaque is amazing, and I know there’s one down on York Street in Fittie already.

“We’re very privileged the Port of Aberdeen is assisting us with the historical aspects and access to the Port in Porca Quay which will be fantastic to recognise and understand where these clipper ships were built in Aberdeen.”

Stanley Bruce, Gavin Gatt and Ricky Somerville after the plaque was cut. Supplied by Stanley Bruce.

The large stainless-steel plaque was cut and engraved by Gavin Gatt at Weldtech Services.

Owner Ricky Somerville said: “The staff at Weldtech Services support the role the maritime industry has played in shaping the north-east’s past and future and this plaque is gifted to show our gratitude to our forefathers and all the people who remain passionate about promoting our heritage to future generations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver
Fuel prices are on the rise again.
Are fuel prices across the north and north-east on the rise again?
police appeal
Driver reported after motorcyclist taken to hospital following Aberdeen crash
A number of trains have been cancelled this morning. Picture: DC Thomson.
IN FULL: Trains and buses cancelled in Aberdeen and Inverness today due to staff…
Comedian Craig Hill to entertain Aberdeen fans
REVIEW: Craig Hill brings an unforgettable performance to Aberdeen
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver hit Lang Stracht central reservation at 4am
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Police Inspector Graeme Skene, Seaton Community Policing Team, writes about tackling illegal drugs for On The Beat Picture shows; Police Inspector Graeme Skene, Seaton Community Policing Team. Seaton, Aberdeen. Supplied by Alison Cameron/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On The Beat: 'Despicable' criminals taking over vulnerable residents' homes for drug-dealing
CR0038923 Official opening of new Banchory Skate Park. Has been renovated and expanded by Banchory Skate Park Group (team of adults with local youth group). In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 15-10-2022
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
Aberdeen City Council chiefs are looking into the praciticalities of a public ownership bid for Stoneywood Mill. More than 300 people were made redundant at the plant last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs
3
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
4
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
2
5
Professor Sarah Pedersen of RGU has helped create a new "Quinepedia" initiative. Picture: Kenny Elrick
BIG INTERVIEW: Sarah Pedersen highlights the launch of Quinepedia but worries about women’s rights…
6
Dornoch postcode lottery winners
Dornoch neighbours celebrate ‘life-changing’ £420,000 win in People’s Postcode Lottery
7
There can be tension between locals and tourists in the north of Scotland (Photo: oksanaperkins/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Don’t blow tourist campervan issues out of proportion
5
8
Britain's Neah Evans celebrates after winning the Women's Points race final at the Track Cycling World Championship in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France.
‘It’s not really sunk in yet’ – Cuminestown’s Neah Evans claims first major indivdual…
9
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
10
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead South Port. Supplied by Big Partnership
ASCO teams up with Storegga for 'transformative' Peterhead-based Acorn project
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
'We let Dundee United off the hook' says Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
Paul Lawrie.
Paul Lawrie wins play-off to claim second success of the season on Legends Tour
Green Party deputy leader Zack Polanski with Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at the Scottish Greens Autumn conference in Dundee
Scottish Greens vote to 'suspend ties' with Green Party of England and Wales
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'We owed the fans a win'
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
Total tranquillity on the deserted beaches of Canna. Photo: Alistair Wallace.
Embrace the isolation on the Isle of Canna
Brechin City's Grady McGrath, left, celebrates with team-mate Michael Cruickshank after giving his side the lead against Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Highland League leaders Brechin City ease to Keith victory; Buckie maintain pressure with 4-2…
Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie at the site of the distillery currently being built.
Cabrach Trust distillery project, whisky storage warehouse and GRP kiosk at Keith waterworks

Editor's Picks

Most Commented