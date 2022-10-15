Royal National Mod: Saturday’s results in full

The Royal National Mod is under way in Perth, with some of the best Gaelic singers, musicians and dancers competing to take home the Gold.
Thousands descended on the Fair City for the first day of Scotland’s biggest Gaelic festival.
Competitions are well under way after the traditional torchlit procession marking the start of the nine-day event on Friday evening.
It is the first time the Mod has returned to its usual format since the pandemic, following a reduced programme in Inverness last year.
Over the course of the festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.
Here is the list of Saturday’s winners:
Bagpipes Premier & A Grade Players Ceòl Mòr
- Craig Sutherland
- John Mulhearn
- Peter Mccalister
Bagpipes B Grade Players Ceòl Mòr
- Brodie Watson-Massey
- Steven Gray
- Bradley Parker
- Ross Miller
- Greig Canning
Bagpipes B Grade Players Ceòl Beag
- Angus Macphee
- Bradley Parker
- Brodie Watson-Massey
- Kristopher Coyle
- Callum Wynd
Accordion Under 13
- Alistair Adamson, Bun-sgoil Forth
- Emily Gold, Bun-sgoil Carnwath
- Finlay Montgomery, Sgoil MhicNeacail
Fiddle Under 13
- Seonaidh MacLean, Sgoil Bhàgh a’ Chaisteil
- Alice Reid, Bun-sgoil Steòrnabhaigh
- Hannah Robertson, Acadamaidh Rìoghail Bhaile Dhubhthaich
Piano Under 13
- Jenna Johnstone, Bun-sgoil Abington
- Sorcha Spencer, Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce
- Timothy Pooley, Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce