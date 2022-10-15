Royal National Mod: Saturday’s results in full

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal National Mod is under way in Perth, with some of the best Gaelic singers, musicians and dancers competing to take home the Gold.

Thousands descended on the Fair City for the first day of Scotland’s biggest Gaelic festival.

Competitions are well under way after the traditional torchlit procession marking the start of the nine-day event on Friday evening.

It is the first time the Mod has returned to its usual format since the pandemic, following a reduced programme in Inverness last year.

Over the course of the festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Here is the list of Saturday’s winners:

Bagpipes Premier & A Grade Players Ceòl Mòr



Craig Sutherland John Mulhearn Peter Mccalister

Bagpipes B Grade Players Ceòl Mòr

Brodie Watson-Massey Steven Gray Bradley Parker Ross Miller Greig Canning

Bagpipes B Grade Players Ceòl Beag

Angus Macphee Bradley Parker Brodie Watson-Massey Kristopher Coyle Callum Wynd

Accordion Under 13

Alistair Adamson, Bun-sgoil Forth Emily Gold, Bun-sgoil Carnwath Finlay Montgomery, Sgoil MhicNeacail

Fiddle Under 13

Seonaidh MacLean, Sgoil Bhàgh a’ Chaisteil Alice Reid, Bun-sgoil Steòrnabhaigh Hannah Robertson, Acadamaidh Rìoghail Bhaile Dhubhthaich

Piano Under 13

Jenna Johnstone, Bun-sgoil Abington Sorcha Spencer, Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce Timothy Pooley, Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce