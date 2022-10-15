Royal National Mod: Saturday’s results in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Royal National Mod: Saturday’s results in full

By Lauren Taylor
October 15, 2022, 8:55 pm
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Royal National Mod is under way in Perth, with some of the best Gaelic singers, musicians and dancers competing to take home the Gold.

Thousands descended on the Fair City for the first day of Scotland’s biggest Gaelic festival.

Competitions are well under way after the traditional torchlit procession marking the start of the nine-day event on Friday evening.

It is the first time the Mod has returned to its usual format since the pandemic, following a reduced programme in Inverness last year.

Over the course of the festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Here is the list of Saturday’s winners:

Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel which were held in Perth Theatre. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Bagpipes Premier & A Grade Players Ceòl Mòr

  1. Craig Sutherland
  2. John Mulhearn
  3. Peter Mccalister

Bagpipes B Grade Players Ceòl Mòr

  1. Brodie Watson-Massey
  2. Steven Gray
  3. Bradley Parker
  4. Ross Miller
  5. Greig Canning
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire, reflected in the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich for the March and the Lightning Electrical Cup for the Strathspey and Reel competed for the North Inch Community Campus on Saturday morning. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Bagpipes B Grade Players Ceòl Beag

  1. Angus Macphee
  2. Bradley Parker
  3. Brodie Watson-Massey
  4. Kristopher Coyle
  5. Callum Wynd
Alistair Adamson of Forth Primary, winner of the Smith Mearns Trophy and the Daniel G R Burt Trophy Memorial Trophy in the under 13 accordion competitions held in the AK Bell Library. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Accordion Under 13

  1. Alistair Adamson, Bun-sgoil Forth
  2. Emily Gold, Bun-sgoil Carnwath
  3. Finlay Montgomery, Sgoil MhicNeacail

Fiddle Under 13

  1. Seonaidh MacLean, Sgoil Bhàgh a’ Chaisteil
  2. Alice Reid, Bun-sgoil Steòrnabhaigh
  3. Hannah Robertson, Acadamaidh Rìoghail Bhaile Dhubhthaich

Piano Under 13

  1. Jenna Johnstone, Bun-sgoil Abington
  2. Sorcha Spencer, Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce
  3. Timothy Pooley, Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over (Janice Carr/PA)
E.coli outbreak over after no new infections, say health bosses
Police are attempting to trace two men who left the scene after a stolen car they were passengers in collided with an unmarked police car (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hunt for two teenagers after stolen car collides with police vehicle
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I love Gaelic': Skye author and poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at…
A stock picture of Fire brigade badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Residents evacuated amid council office blaze allowed to return home
David Hamilton was given a lifelong restriction order at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man who raped pregnant woman is given lifelong restriction order
George Norris died following a crash in the Highlands near Kingussie (Police Scotland/PA)
Driver who died following crash on A9 in Highlands named
The number of people testing positive with Covid-19 has fallen slightly in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid-19 infections fall in Scotland but overall trend remains uncertain
Firefighters had been on the scene of a Fife fire for around 12 hours, where detectives then found a cannabis farm
Cannabis farm destroyed as fire ripped through building, police say
The GoodSAM app has already been used in Grampian (BHF Scotland)
App aims to alert those with CPR knowledge to nearby cardiac arrests
Fire crews worked through the night (PA)
Residents evacuated after fire at old council building in South Lanarkshire

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 near Huntly following concern for person

Editor's Picks

Most Commented