Daring swimmers invited to take an icy plunge for charity as Aberdeen’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip returns

Brave swimmers are invited to once again take an icy plunge into the North Sea for a good cause as Aberdeen’s annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip returns.

The popular event, which has been a part of the city’s festive calendar for more than 30 years, will make a long-awaited come back after a two-year pause.

Organised by Aberdeen Lions Club, it offers hardy souls an opportunity to storm into the freezing waters off the Aberdeen beach to raise money for a charity of their choice.

And with participants often dressed in a variety of extravagant outfits, the event has also certainly become an all-time favourite for onlookers coming to enjoy the spectacle.

Club president Martin Calder is now encouraging people, and local charities, to get behind the event once again and sign up.

He said: “It’s great to be able to hold the event again – both from the charities’ point of view and from the dippers.

“Around 100 people have joined us in previous years and we would hope to get hundreds signed up to come support a charity of their choice this year again.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to give charities an outlet to get some funds in.

“But the best thing about the event are the dippers themselves – people really are exhilarated by going into the water for a positive reason.

“And it’s not as if it were only one or two people, you’re supported by everybody around you.”

Raising money for good causes

While Lord Provost David Cameron said he will not be among those taking a frosty plunge this year, he will be rooting for all nippy dippers braving the waters.

He said: “The Aberdeen Lions Club is really to be complemented about how they have raised funds for charities over the years and encouraged the charities to become involved.

“The last couple of years have been really hard and to have an event like this that gives a number of charities an opportunity raise funds with a little bit of fun is very important.

“It’s all about what people get out of experience, as well as knowing that they are raising money for charity.”

The event will take place at 10.30am on December 26. People can register for the Boxing Day Nippy Dip on the Aberdeen Lions Club website.