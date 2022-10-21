Tributes to ‘much-loved Buchan loon and absolute workhorse’ Stuart Pratt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An SNP stalwart, councillor and Boys Brigade leader has been remembered for his “big heart and broad smile”.

Stuart Pratt represented the Peterhead South ward for 28 years and campaigned for independence for 35 years.

Described by colleagues as one of the best parliamentary agents and a renowned “campaigning machine”, colleagues have said their “dear friend” was always ready to offer his “wise counsel”.

Away from politics, Mr Pratt was dedicated to the Buchan Battalion Boys’ Brigade, giving 45 years of service to the 1st New Pitsligo Company.

Nicola Sturgeon hailed Mr Pratt as “Aberdeenshire’s finest” as she shared the news of his death on Twitter.

The first minister’s tweet read: “So very sad to hear the news of Stuart Pratt’s death. Long time SNP councillor, election agent extraordinaire, lifelong campaigner for independence, and the loveliest, gentlest giant of a man. Aberdeenshire’s finest. Rest in peace, Stuart.”

Many have remembered the SNP stalwart for all he did to support his local area throughout his years as a councillor and in volunteering roles.

Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege called Mr Pratt a “great champion” of his community.

He tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the passing of former Aberdeenshire councillor Stuart Pratt – a great champion of his community with a big heart and broad smile. RIP Stuart.”

A friend to many

Representatives from across the north-east have joined the first minister in sharing their tributes for the SNP stalwart.

Many described the “much loved Buchan loon” as a friend who they looked to for advice over the years.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said the SNP family “lost one of our best”.

He wrote: “Stuart Pratt was a friend and gave myself and so many others support and wise counsel over the many years.

“Stuart was a much loved Buchan loon and absolute workhorse who always led from the front for Scotland’s cause and a party stalwart known throughout north-east Scotland and beyond.

“I spent so many hours in Stuart’s company and we shared so many stories and fun times. I can’t believe I won’t hear that laugh again or indeed the barking orders to follow during campaigning.”

MSP Karen Adams described him as a “gent” who was always full of advice when she needed it.

She wrote: “He was a gent to me and was always full of advice when I was just a newbie activist. Rest in peace Stuart you will be missed.”

Fergus Mutch, former political communications officer, recalled how Mr Pratt helped him when he first started out in politics.

He said: “Kept me right when I was starting out in politics, taught me how to campaign, covered for me on many occasions and, in return, I once broke him out of hospital to go for a curry.”

‘Someone who really cared’

Members of the party described Mr Pratt as an “absolute titan” and “campaigning machine”, but they all expressed the belief he “really cared” about his constituents.

MSP Kevin Stewart wrote: “Stuart was a campaigning machine, a party stalwart and underneath the gruff exterior was someone who really cared.”

Gillian Martin recalled needing Mr Pratt’s guidance when she started with the SNP.

She wrote: “We’re all heartbroken to hear of the passing of Stuart Pratt – an absolute titan of the SNP in the north-east.

“Genuinely the power behind so many campaigns. He hit retirement when I started but my goodness we needed his guidance.”

Councillor Stephen Smith said his “dear friend and colleague” always led from the front.

He added: “His political analysis usually consisted of “this is what we’re going to do and we just have to get on with it”, and he was usually right in that approach. One of the most (if not the most) successful parliamentary election agents in the party or the country, with a record of success stretching back to 1987.”

Independent councillor Alison Evison shared tributes for the former councillor who she described as “respected even beyond the SNP in Aberdeenshire”.

The former Labour councillor, who is now president of Cosla, said: “Sharing the sadness felt at the passing of Stuart Pratt – he was respected even beyond the SNP in Aberdeenshire and appreciated as a great councillor who did much to support the area.

“He was perceptive and wise. A valued partnership colleague 2015-2017. A friend.”

Recognised for voluntary efforts

Mr Pratt started volunteering for the Buchan Battalion Boys’ Brigade in 1977 before becoming an officer in 1979. Last year, he stepped down from captaincy but continued with the Junior Section.

He retired from the BB earlier this summer and was recently recognised with a Pride of Buchan Award from Aberdeenshire Council for his 45 years of voluntary service.

During his time with the BBs, he supported many residential trips and represented the Juniors on the Battalion Executive Committee.

He was also recognised for his dedication and service as an elder within his local church, where he became involved in many charitable duties.