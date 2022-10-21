Engineers monitoring ‘temporary’ fix to broadband services in Shetland as repairs to subsea cable continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Engineers monitoring ‘temporary’ fix to broadband services in Shetland as repairs to subsea cable continue

By Lauren Taylor
October 21, 2022, 10:58 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 11:41 am
Communication lines have been restored to Shetland following a temorary fix. Supplied by Lerwick Port Authority/ John Coutts
Communication lines have been restored to Shetland following a temorary fix. Supplied by Lerwick Port Authority/ John Coutts

Broadband has been restored in Shetland after an island-wide outage caused by damaged subsea cables.

The island was completely cut off on Thursday after subsea cable connecting to the mainland was damaged.

It is believed a fishing vessel may have caused the damage.

Engineers are still working to repair the cable to fully restore broadband and mobile services to Shetland, but a temporary solution has been in place since Thursday afternoon.

The broadband services have remained stable throughout the night, but engineers will continue to monitor the stability.

Specialist teams are in Shetland as a precaution with satellite backup links in case either of the subsea cables fails while being repaired.

Shetland and Orkney is connected to the mainland in Aberdeenshire through a subsea cable that runs from the Faroe Islands.

Faroese Telecom owns the cables and expects to complete the permanent repair of the first damaged cable by this weekend.

The second damaged cable will then be examined by Forese Telecom’s specialist subsea engineers.

Páll Vesturbú, the head of infrastructure for Faroese Telecom, said the damage was probably caused by a fishing vessel but it is “rare” to have two issues at the same time.

A BT Group spokeswoman said: “Following the damage to the Faroese Telecom cables linking Shetland with the Scottish Mainland (via Orkney and the Faroe Islands), engineers have been working flat out to find solutions to restore broadband and mobile services to Shetland.

“While both cable links are being repaired by subsea engineers, engineers were able to reconnect all services via a temporary solution on Thursday afternoon.

“Further testing and monitoring overnight has shown that broadband services have remained stable, and we will continue to monitor this.”

Emergency service response

Meanwhile, it is understood emergency services have a plan in place for if services drop again throughout the day.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed teams are no longer directly assisting, however, are ready to respond if needed.

Police declared a major incident on the island yesterday and an emergency hub has been set up at the Tesco car park in Lerwick.

Officers and vehicles were deployed to the island from across Scotland to assist in the response.

A police spokesman has confirmed the additional resources will remain on the island until normal service is resumed.

More as we get it. 

