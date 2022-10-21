Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works

By Chris Cromar
October 21, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 4:59 pm
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.

Some of Stonehaven’s main streets will be resurfaced as part of a three-week project beginning next week.

Motorists are advised to expect some disruption when the £230,000 project begins on Monday.

Allardice Street, Bridgefield and Dunnottar Avenue, between Evan Street and Low Wood Road, are in line for improvements.

Temporary road closures will be put in place while Contractors Leiths (Scotland) Ltd carry out the works.

Dunnottar Avenue, from its eastern entrance to the petrol station to Bridgefield, will be shut from Monday until Friday.

Allardice Street and Bridgefield will be closed from Market Square to High Street from October 31 to November 4.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Cameron Street, from Barclay Street to Ann Street, and Evan Street for that same period.

Alternative bus routes will be in place.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience while this critical work takes place to safeguard these streets for many years to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Mother and daughter - who ran Aberdeen nursery together - write first children's book
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was 'fed to wolves'…
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Mintlaw scarecrow making workshop named as finalist in Eventbrite’s Most Curious and Colourful Events…
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Aberdeen to submit bid to bring Tall Ships race back to city in 2025
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Aberdeen FC believe new stadium would see club become 'leading promoter' of women's sport

Most Read

1
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Part of Stonehaven's Dunnottar Avenue will be closed until October 28.
Richard Macadie hopes it can be a day to savour for Wick in the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented