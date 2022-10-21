Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some of Stonehaven’s main streets will be resurfaced as part of a three-week project beginning next week.

Motorists are advised to expect some disruption when the £230,000 project begins on Monday.

Allardice Street, Bridgefield and Dunnottar Avenue, between Evan Street and Low Wood Road, are in line for improvements.

Temporary road closures will be put in place while Contractors Leiths (Scotland) Ltd carry out the works.

Dunnottar Avenue, from its eastern entrance to the petrol station to Bridgefield, will be shut from Monday until Friday.

Allardice Street and Bridgefield will be closed from Market Square to High Street from October 31 to November 4.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Cameron Street, from Barclay Street to Ann Street, and Evan Street for that same period.

Alternative bus routes will be in place.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience while this critical work takes place to safeguard these streets for many years to come.”