Aberdeen Gaelic Choir praised for commitment to language

An Aberdeen choir has been recognised for their commitment to the Gaelic language at the Royal National Mod in Perth.

Aberdeen Gaelic Choir was awarded the John Macleod, Carloway and Edinburgh Memorial Trophy for earning the highest marks in Gaelic.

It is the second time the group has won the trophy.

The choir, which was formed in 1952, was one of 11 entrants competing in the area choirs Puirt-a-beul competition at Perth Concert Hall.

The Aberdeen-based group missed out on first place by one mark as competition winners Cumbernauld Gaelic Choir took home the Greenock Gaelic Choir Cup.

Kerrie Kennedy, conductor and Gaelic tutor for Aberdeen Gaelic Choir, said it was great to be back at the Mod.

She said:” It has just blown us away.

“To get the trophy for the second time running, is just fantastic.

“We are delighted to be back.”