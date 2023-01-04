Watch: Aberdeen dog trainer shares secret to internet star Leo’s tricks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Aberdeen dog trainer shares secret to internet star Leo’s tricks

By Cameron Roy
January 4, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 5:57 pm
Emily Anderson and her cocker spaniel Leo. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Emily Anderson and her cocker spaniel Leo. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen woman has offered up some tips to teach your dog new tricks this year.

Emily Anderson, 31, has been training dogs for more than 10 years and is now a full-time dog trainer.

Her three-year-old cocker spaniel Leo has become a social media star with millions of views on TikTok.

Leo has even previously won UK-wide dog talent and international dog trick competitions.

The clever pooch can also paint, and last year even created a canvas to be auctioned off for the Tripawds Foundation, which raises money to help support amputee pets and their owners.

And Miss Anderson believes learning tricks helped the pup regain his confidence after almost dying from a giardia parasite in 2020.

She is now keen to help others teach their dogs tricks.

Watch Leo perform some tricks as Miss Anderson explains his history below.

She says that all dogs can benefit from learning ticks.

“Trick training is suitable for all ages and breeds of dogs. It’s a great activity to do on cold, dark winter nights”, she said.

“Benefits of trick training include providing lots of mental stimulation – which for many dogs leaves them more tired than going for a long walk.

“It’s particularly beneficial for older dogs that may not be as physically able as they once were – there are lots of tricks that don’t require much movement.”

Leo has been trained using a positive reinforcement method to complete a series of complicated tricks. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Always positive reinforcement, never negative

Her mantra is to always use positive reinforcement, never aversive based training methods.

Positive reinforcement involves marking the moment your does something correctly with a click or verbal “yes” followed by a treat.

Aversive training is when the dog is punished for doing something wrong.

Emily Anderson keeps an eye on Leo as he paints his canvas for a charity auction in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Why does aversive based training not work?

Miss Anderson believes shock collars – which are not illegal in Scotland, but strongly advised against by the Scottish Government – and other forms of negative reinforcement can deliver a “quick fix” but do not allow the dog to really feel better.

She said: “Aversive methods work in the sense that if your dog wearing a prong collar was jerked every time they barked at a man, there’s a reasonable chance they would probably stop barking.”

“But they won’t feel any better.

“So it’s about changing your dog’s conditioned emotional response to seeing the stimulus, not just addressing unwanted behavior.”

Leo is an award-winning trick dog due to his precision in carrying out delicate tasks. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Research from the Kennel Club shows 25% of dogs trained with electric shock collars showed signs of stress in comparison to less than 5% of dogs trained without the device.

Miss Anderson added: “Something I am quite passionate about is making your dog feel better, not just staying silent.

“And choke chains, prong collars, and shock collars are horrible nasty things.”

The path to trick success

Miss Anderson’s training mantra has continued to deliver success with Leo.

Their TikTok page has over 933,000 likes, with more than 36,000 followers.

The pair also have a booming Instagram page, with over 27,00 followers.

In May, a canvas painted by Leo went up for international auction to help raise money for amputee pets and their owners.

 

@trickspaniel

The face of extreme concentration!! I have to delay when I speak until his head is away from it or else he moves his head too quickly and knocks it over! Then he barks at me for ruining it! 🙈 For tricks like this me marking the correct behaviour is much less important as he can hear when it has gone on! #viral #viralvideo #tiktok #amazing #mustsee #fyp #incredible #dogsoftiktok #dogtricks #dogtalent #cleverdog #unbelievable #wow

♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

Miss Anderson’s other tips include breaking tricks into small parts and taking them one step at a time while remaining patient.

“If you break a really difficult trick down into a 100 pieces, it actually becomes really easy”, she said.

However, the most important aspect of Leo’s training remains when he is given treats for doing something correctly.

“I had to start breaking his treats into smaller parts because he would have been overeating otherwise”, Miss Anderson said.

“Now his mouth gets drooling as soon as we get started on tricks.”

To learn more tips about dog training, follow Miss Anderson’s training school on Facebook.

