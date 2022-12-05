Aberdeen secondary school closed due to heating issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 1,000 Aberdeen school pupils are staying at home today because there is no hot water or heating in their school.

Aberdeen Grammar School is closed to all staff and pupils this morning after it was discovered there was no hot water or heating.

Aberdeen City Council has listed the school as closed for Monday, December 5, however, it is understood the school will be open again to everyone tomorrow.

West End councillor Martin Greig said: “I am very sorry about the disruption this has caused. Many pupils and families have been inconvenienced by the need to close.

“The building desperately needs to be reviewed to find out how it can be upgraded and repaired. I am pleased that this overdue audit of the property is due to begin at last next year.”