Tributes pour in for ‘kind and compassionate’ Aberdeen councillor Avril MacKenzie

Aberdeen councillor Avril MacKenzie has been remembered for “always going the extra mile” and being “a great friend to many” following her death.

Ms MacKenzie served as a Conservative councillor for the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward.

She grew up in Forres and moved to Aberdeen to study hospitality management at RGU. Eight years later she moved into the accountancy field.

She stayed in Aberdeen for over 40 years and was first elected as councillor in 2017, retiring early to devote her time and energy towards helping her fellow residents.

She was re-elected as a local councillor in May and has been described by colleagues as a “great friend to many”.

Many shared memories of seeing her walking her dog, Loki, around the ward while Danestone Community Council said she would always help them with planting their bulbs every year.

Her brother, Garry MacKenzie, shared the news of his sister’s death on Facebook.

He shared a post, which read: “It’s with great sadness that on December 1, 2022 my beloved sister, Avril MacKenzie passed away at home. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.”

‘A brilliant councillor’

Scottish Conservative North East MSP, and former council co-leader, Douglas Lumsden said he has lost a “trusted and valued friend”.

He said: “I was really saddened to hear about Avril’s passing.

“She was a brilliant local councillor who always went the extra mile to help her constituents most in need.

“I have lost a fantastic colleague but more importantly a trusted and valued friend.”

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton described Ms MacKenzie as “kind and compassionate”, explaining she went out of her way to help people.

He said: “Councillor Avril Mackenzie was a committed and passionate champion for her ward of Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone, but more than that she was a great friend to many.

“Kind and compassionate Avril went out of her way to be friendly with people and nothing was too small to ask her help with.

“Avril was elected in 2017 and since then worked diligently to fulfil her role to her best ability. As her colleague and friend, she will be missed. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Tess White MSP described Ms MacKenzie as a “stalwart” who worked tirelessly for her constituents.

She wrote: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Councillor Avril Mackenzie. Avril was a stalwart of the Scottish Conservatives, who tirelessly worked for the residents of Bucksburn, Danestone and Dyce and truly cared about the community she served.

“My condolences are with Avril’s family at this time.

