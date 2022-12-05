Tributes pour in for ‘kind and compassionate’ Aberdeen councillor Avril MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tributes pour in for ‘kind and compassionate’ Aberdeen councillor Avril MacKenzie

By Lauren Taylor
December 5, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 4:36 pm
Avril MacKenzie at the local elections in May. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Avril MacKenzie at the local elections in May. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeen councillor Avril MacKenzie has been remembered for “always going the extra mile” and being “a great friend to many” following her death.

Ms MacKenzie served as a Conservative councillor for the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward.

She grew up in Forres and moved to Aberdeen to study hospitality management at RGU. Eight years later she moved into the accountancy field.

She stayed in Aberdeen for over 40 years and was first elected as councillor in 2017, retiring early to devote her time and energy towards helping her fellow residents.

Avril MacKenzie at the 2017 elections. Image: Kenny Elrick

She was re-elected as a local councillor in May and has been described by colleagues as a “great friend to many”.

Many shared memories of seeing her walking her dog, Loki, around the ward while Danestone Community Council said she would always help them with planting their bulbs every year.

Her brother, Garry MacKenzie, shared the news of his sister’s death on Facebook.

He shared a post, which read: “It’s with great sadness that on December 1, 2022 my beloved sister, Avril MacKenzie passed away at home. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.”

‘A brilliant councillor’

Scottish Conservative North East MSP, and former council co-leader, Douglas Lumsden said he has lost a “trusted and valued friend”.

He said: “I was really saddened to hear about Avril’s passing.

“She was a brilliant local councillor who always went the extra mile to help her constituents most in need.

“I have lost a fantastic colleague but more importantly a trusted and valued friend.”

Avril MacKenzie and her dog Loki walking in the greenspace next to TECA, at Bucksburn. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton described Ms MacKenzie as “kind and compassionate”, explaining she went out of her way to help people.

He said: “Councillor Avril Mackenzie was a committed and passionate champion for her ward of Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone, but more than that she was a great friend to many.

“Kind and compassionate Avril went out of her way to be friendly with people and nothing was too small to ask her help with.

“Avril was elected in 2017 and since then worked diligently to fulfil her role to her best ability. As her colleague and friend, she will be missed. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Tess White MSP described Ms MacKenzie as a “stalwart” who worked tirelessly for her constituents.

She wrote: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Councillor Avril Mackenzie. Avril was a stalwart of the Scottish Conservatives, who tirelessly worked for the residents of Bucksburn, Danestone and Dyce and truly cared about the community she served.

“My condolences are with Avril’s family at this time.

We are saddened to announce the death our dear friend and colleague Cllr Avril MacKenzie.Avril will have been known to…

Posted by Aberdeen Conservatives on Monday, 5 December 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Tags

Conversation

