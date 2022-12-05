Caley Thistle fan view: Another difficult watch for the home support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For a couple of hours on Saturday afternoon I put the World Cup to one side and came back to the Scottish Championship.

There were no inflatable trophies in the centre circle, nobody counting down to kick off and no half-time light show. Such fripperies have no place at the Caledonian Stadium on a chilly December day.

I can’t say I arrived at the ground brimming with optimism and, listening to conversations around me, I don’t think I was alone.

ICT’s injury woes had taken some new twists. Sean Welsh had played against Ayr with an injury and was unavailable again.

It had been said in recent weeks that Billy Mckay was playing while not fully fit and now he also wasn’t available.

It looked a real struggle for this Caley Thistle side against Dundee and that shouldn’t be a surprise. When you consider the team they are putting out at the moment, it has to have an impact.

They really didn’t trouble Dundee goalkeeper, Adam Legzdins, all afternoon.

Hard to break down solid defense

The home team did not lack possession but they just couldn’t break down a solid defence. Sometimes, they were their own worst enemies giving away the ball too easily.

It was very difficult for the home fans to watch and their team is now sliding further down the Championship table, nine points off the top and six away from the play-offs.

I expect some of the young lads who have been on the bench in recent weeks will now get a game at Hamilton on Saturday in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Billy Dodds will surely want to minimise the risk of further injury to his established players.

A fan leaving the ground beside me after the game turned to his friend and said: “The season’s over.”

It might be a bit too early for that, but another two or three weeks of this and I suspect I will be thinking the same thing.