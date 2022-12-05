Aberdeenshire cycle path unuseable in parts due to heavy flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire cycle path unuseable in parts due to heavy flooding

By Lottie Hood
December 5, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: December 5, 2022, 6:38 pm
The Deeside Way has been badly damaged by recent floods. Image: Paul Glendell/ Dc Thomson.
A popular cycle path has been found to have several “deep gullies” in the track near Aboyne due to recent flooding, and in places is unuseable.

Last week, a cyclist was shocked to turn a corner on the path and find several “pits” in the Deeside Way track.

Damage to the cycle path outside of Aboyne, just past the Deeside Gliding Club towards Dinnet, appears to be the result of bad flooding.

Flooding in Aboyne in November. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were hit by amber weather warnings and severe flood warnings in November.

Aboyne was one of the hardest hit with flooding after five inches of rain fell between a four day period.

Three or four ‘pits’ in the track

Paul Glendell from Cults, who regularly uses the Deeside Way, was cycling along the path just past Aboyne when he noticed how rough the track was.

“Then I came round the corner and saw a pit on one side of the track,” he said.

“My initial thought was that they must be laying some pipes.

“I had to get off the bike to get through because the track was so rough.”

The gully was so deep a bicycle can fit in it. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The 65-year-old said there were around three or four patches on the track which had deep gullies.

Red barriers have been placed and the damaged side of the track has been taped leaving a useable space of about one metre on the track.

Mr Glendell said: “There should be signs saying not to cycle. At the very least, they should warn people what is around the corner.”

He suggested the council should try and temporarily fill in the gullies as it was not very safe and is a “very heavily used track”.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Unfortunately, as a result of the recent heavy rainfall and flooding, some sections of the Deeside Way, particularly near Aboyne, were badly scoured creating deep gullies in the path.

“Our teams have installed warning barriers around the worst of the damage but the route is still passable with care. Repairs to the affected sections will form part of our wider repair scheme.”

Damages across the area are still being accessed and as such, it is not yet known when repairs will take place.

