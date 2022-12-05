Aberdeenshire cycle path unuseable in parts due to heavy flooding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular cycle path has been found to have several “deep gullies” in the track near Aboyne due to recent flooding, and in places is unuseable.

Last week, a cyclist was shocked to turn a corner on the path and find several “pits” in the Deeside Way track.

Damage to the cycle path outside of Aboyne, just past the Deeside Gliding Club towards Dinnet, appears to be the result of bad flooding.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were hit by amber weather warnings and severe flood warnings in November.

Aboyne was one of the hardest hit with flooding after five inches of rain fell between a four day period.

Three or four ‘pits’ in the track

Paul Glendell from Cults, who regularly uses the Deeside Way, was cycling along the path just past Aboyne when he noticed how rough the track was.

“Then I came round the corner and saw a pit on one side of the track,” he said.

“My initial thought was that they must be laying some pipes.

“I had to get off the bike to get through because the track was so rough.”

The 65-year-old said there were around three or four patches on the track which had deep gullies.

Red barriers have been placed and the damaged side of the track has been taped leaving a useable space of about one metre on the track.

Mr Glendell said: “There should be signs saying not to cycle. At the very least, they should warn people what is around the corner.”

He suggested the council should try and temporarily fill in the gullies as it was not very safe and is a “very heavily used track”.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Unfortunately, as a result of the recent heavy rainfall and flooding, some sections of the Deeside Way, particularly near Aboyne, were badly scoured creating deep gullies in the path.

“Our teams have installed warning barriers around the worst of the damage but the route is still passable with care. Repairs to the affected sections will form part of our wider repair scheme.”

Damages across the area are still being accessed and as such, it is not yet known when repairs will take place.