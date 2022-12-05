Walker flown to hospital after fall in remote area of Mull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been flown to hospital after falling while walking in a remote area of Mull.

Stornoway coastguard responded to the walker near Treshnish Point at around 3pm on Monday.

The woman was walking alone while visiting one of the old settlements in the area.

A helicopter was tasked to the rescue along with coastguard teams from Tobermory and Craignure.

A spokeswoman from Stornoway coastguard said: “She was at one of the old settlements near Treshnish Point and fell.

She added: “She has been taken to a hospital.”

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown.