Cost of justice: Energy bills for north and north-east courts and prisons to hit almost £1.8 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cost of justice: Energy bills for north and north-east courts and prisons to hit almost £1.8 million

By Craig Munro
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:29 am
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million

The cost of heating courts and prisons in the north and north-east is expected to hit almost £1.8 million this year.

The latest projected energy bill is a rise of almost £600,000 from the previous year, with Grampian and Inverness prisons alone accounting for more than two thirds of that jump.

HMP Grampian, located south of Peterhead, paid around £640,000 for gas and electricity in 2017/18.

But for this year, the Scottish Prison Service has projected that figure will be £1.12 million – and if prices rise as expected, the cost could reach almost £1.5 million for 2023/24.

The increase at HMP Inverness is more modest, from around £117,000 five years ago to a predicted £210,000 this year.

However, the prison service has said it is taking account of a fall in energy usage that will come as prisoners are transferred to the nearby soon-to-be-completed HMP Highland.

Pressure across public sector

The staggering increases illustrate the impact of the cost of living crisis on the region’s public bodies, revealed for the first time in figures obtained by The Press and Journal through freedom of information requests.

They show similar issues for the health service in the north and north-east, as well as the region’s local authorities.

An artist’s impression of the under-construction HMP Highland in Inverness. Image: BakerHicks/PA Wire

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “We have seen energy costs rise across all establishments, in common with the wider public sector, and Scotland as a whole.

“Our budgets have been aligned to meet tariff increases, with additional funding from Scottish Government, and internally generated resource savings from other operating adjustments.”

Courts feel the strain

Prisons are not the only part of the justice system facing significant pressure from energy prices.

The combined energy bills for courthouses in the north and north-east is expected to be more than £445,000 this year, up from £280,000 the previous year.

Among the courthouses in the north and north-east, Aberdeen Sheriff Court has forecast by far the most significant increase in costs.

Five years ago, energy costs at the building – next door to the Townhouse on Castle Street – were just under £36,000.

This year, the expected total is more than £124,000.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) said the site’s high bills could be blamed on its size and the fact that it is spread between several buildings.

Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen High Court, on the opposite side of the road, is expected to cost almost twice as much in gas and electricity as last year: £41,700, up from £21,700.

Meanwhile, in Inverness, the shifting of judicial services from a dedicated court to a larger facility that hosts a wide range of organisations has had an impact on bills.

The total cost of energy at the newly opened Justice Centre this year is projected to be £113,000.

In 2019/20, its last full year of operation, Inverness Sheriff Court paid £16,500 for its energy.

‘Historic’ buildings present challenges

A spokesman for the SCTS said: “Like every family and organisation the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service faces rising energy bills this year.

“In addition, our extensive and historic estate across Scotland presents challenges, which can lead to increased energy costs.

“In response to this, we continue to progress with projects to improve the heating, lighting and energy efficiency of many of our buildings in our estate, in order to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

“There are no plans to alter court operations or court programmes due to changes in fuel costs.”

More from this series

Energy bills

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
The cost of energy at HMP & YOI Grampian could reach £1.5 million
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented