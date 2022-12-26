‘Significant challenge’: NHS in north and north-east faces energy bills twice as high as five years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Significant challenge’: NHS in north and north-east faces energy bills twice as high as five years ago

By Craig Munro
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:37 am
A nurse walks along a corridor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A nurse walks along a corridor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

NHS health boards across the north and north-east expect to spend more than £26 million on energy this year, more than double their total five years ago.

All five of the boards covering the region have almost universally had year-on-year increases in their energy costs since 2017/18.

But the predicted jump in price this year far exceeds any other, with NHS Grampian’s bill alone leaping up from £11.5 million last year to £18.2 million.

NHS Orkney is expecting to spend 400% more on electricity this year than it was spending five years ago.

A boss from the island health board said the rises “have had an impact on budgets”.

Energy bills hit £18 million last year

The staggering increases illustrate the impact of the cost of living crisis on the region’s public bodies, revealed for the first time in figures obtained by The Press and Journal through freedom of information requests.

They show similar issues for councils in the north and north-east, as well as the region’s prisons and courts.

In 2017/18, the combined energy bill for NHS Grampian, Highland, Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney was £12.2 million.

Last year, the figure topped £18 million.

And with global factors pushing energy prices even further skyward, there is concern about how the health service will cope with extra pressure on its budgets.

The Foresterhill Health Campus uses more energy than any other NHS Grampian site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In September, NHS Grampian deputy chief executive Adam Coldwells told MSPs: “In the very short term, I think we are very limited in what we can do and we are facing enormous rises in cost.”

And beyond just energy, the health board is facing a £71 million black hole next year.

‘All public services are experiencing this’

But bosses in the north-east say services for patients will not be scaled back or compromised due to the rising bills.

Gavin Payne, the deputy manager for estates and facilities, said: “We have to find space in the budget, and we are in constant dialogue with the Scottish Government because this is not a unique to Grampian thing.

“It’s not even unique to the health service, it’s all public services that will be experiencing this.

“We’ll be working with the Scottish Government to see what is the funding envelope for the next year and subsequent years, and then we’ll manage as much as possible within that.”

Hit by gas price rise

The reason NHS Grampian’s energy bill has soared more quickly than the other health boards in the region recently is gas, according to head of sustainability, compliance and risk Robert Hobkirk.

None of the others in the north and north-east generate electricity from gas – usually a cheaper method, before the price started rocketing.

Dr Hobkirk said: “Whether you’re a hospital or a domestic user, you’ve seen the cost of gas is going up greater than the cost of electricity.

“So hospitals and the public sector are no different than the rest of us on that front.”

Mr Payne added: “It’s a significant challenge.”

NHS Orkney moved into the new Balfour Hospital in 2019.

For NHS Orkney, which saw its energy costs jump significantly when it moved into the Balfour Hospital in 2019, the UK Government’s renewable heat incentive has helped.

The new building is all-electric, with its energy needs supported by solar panels and heat pumps.

The health board’s estates manager Alan Scott said: “The board remains committed to using green energy and supporting net zero.

“But due to the gradual increase in wholesale electricity, the costs have had an impact on budgets for the board.”

Energy bills

Energy bills

Tags

Editor's Picks

Most Commented