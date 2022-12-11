Christmas travel chaos looms as no ScotRail services to run to Aberdeen or Inverness for five days this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christmas travel chaos looms as no ScotRail services to run to Aberdeen or Inverness for five days this week

By Cameron Roy
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 11, 2022, 12:31 pm
The strikes mean no services will run north of the central belt for five days. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The strikes mean no services will run north of the central belt for five days. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

ScotRail will not be operating trains north of the central belt due to the latest strikes announced by the RMT union.

The axed services mean many passengers living in the north and north-east will have Christmas travel plans ruined.

No services will run to or from Aberdeen or Inverness from Tuesday, 13 December until Saturday, 17 December.

Although the dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, it is reliant on Network Rail staff to operate railway infrastructure in Scotland.

Network Rail staff currently operate the signal boxes and carry out maintenance.

When will the strikes take place?

The 12 days of strikes will take place on:

  • December 13 to 14
  • December 16 to 17
  • December 24 to 27
  • January 3 to 4
  • January 6 to 7

Although Thursday, December 15, is a non-strike day, ScotRail will continue to operate the reduced strike timetable, which only runs in the Central Belt.

This is because of the complexity of restarting the timetable between strike days.

ScotRail has warned more cancellations, especially on Monday, December 12 and Sunday, December 18 could be announced later.

What ScotRail services will run?

Only a very limited number of trains will run from Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Central Belt during the strike timetable.

For full details on the timetable, visit the Scotrail website.

The exact details of the reduced timetable for December 24 to 27 and January is yet to be announced.

Scotrail says customers can request a full refund for cancelled tickets.

Scotrail services will not operate outside of the central belt due to the strike action over a pay dispute. Image: Kevin Emslie.

National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) members of Network Rail are currently voting on a pay offer, which is due to close on Monday, December 12.

But even if strike action is called off after that vote, it will still take train operators at least two days to return services to normal.

This week, RMT boss Mick Lynch called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister over the dispute. 

The Scottish Government took control of ScotRail in April after deciding to nationalise the rail franchise.

