Quinn, Bruno, Amara and Belinda are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Quinn, Bruno, Amara and Belinda?

Quinn

Fun-loving kitten Quinn loves attention and can always be found up to mischief, usually batting her toys or scaling her cat tree.

Quinn loves lots of comfy places to sleep along with her owner to spend time with her and give her plenty of cuddles.

This gorgeous girl enjoys having all the love to herself so would prefer to be the sole pet of her new owner. She also likes having an outdoor space to play in.

If you can give Quinn her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA.

Bruno

Bruno is looking for a new forever home to fill with love. He likes other friendly dogs but would be unsure of another dog in his new home.

This handsome boy loves to stay active by playing in fetch and run around with his toys in a secure garden. He’s also a big sook and loves cuddles.

Bruno is still learning the ropes of the outside world so he needs an adult-only home who have experience in socialisation and positive reinforcement training. He’ss doing well so far with other animals outside the home but still needs some encouragement from his new owner.

If you can give Bruno his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Amara and Belinda

Amara and Belinda are two adorable bunnies who are looking for their new forever home.

This pair of best friends are very inquisitive and like to go out exploring. Amara enjoys a good cuddle and a scratch, while Belinda is a bit more shy. Like most bunnies, Belinda isn’t a big fan of being picked up but does enjoy a wee pet between her ears.

Amara and Belinda are looking for a loving home that can provide plenty hugs and spend time building up their confidence. They will need a spacious room where they can run and jump around to their hearts’ content.

If you can give this duo their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.