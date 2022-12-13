IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday, December 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wintry conditions have forced a number of schools to close in the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Last night saw one of the coldest nights of the year, with it hitting temperatures that felt like -20C Dufftown in Moray.

It has led to icy and treacherous conditions on the roads across the north and north-east today.

Some schools can remain open however, transport to the schools will be limited due to the road conditions, while others will close completely due to the weather.

Due to adverse weather schools will be closed across Shetland Isles with exception of Fair Isle primary. Power outages are continuing. Impacted areas include, Baltasound, Uyeasound, Bressay, Burravoe, Gutcher, Vidlin, Sullom and Voe.https://t.co/QbblgoEVZA pic.twitter.com/spFnJpjsyc — Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) December 13, 2022

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in force until noon on Thursday, December 15, meaning more disruption to schools and on roads.

Over 2,000 school children from nursery to secondary schools have been affected in the Highlands alone.

Orkney Islands Council confirmed that no schools have been closed.

The following schools across the region have been shut due to the weather on Tuesday, December 13:

Shetland (closed completely)

Schools and early learning settings across Shetland will be closed .

. Fair Isle Primary School will remain open .

. The Eric Gray Centre at Seafield will also be closed tomorrow.

Aberdeenshire closures

Aberchirder Primary School

Aboyne Primary School

Alford Academy

Alford Primary School

Auchterless School

Auchnagatt School

Banff Academy

Bracoden School

Chapel of Garioch School

Cairney School

Crudie School

Craigievar School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Ellon Academy (closes at 2.40pm)

Fintry School, Turriff

Fordyce School

Forgue School

Fyvie School

Glass School

Gordon Primary School

Hatton Fintray School

Insch School

Keig School

Keithhall Primary School

Kellands School

Kennethmont School

King Edward School

Largue School

Maud School

Meldrum Academy

Meldrum School

Monquhitter School

Monymusk School

New Machar School

New Pitsligo and St John’s School

Old Rayne School

Ordiquhill School

Oyne School

Premnay School

Rhynie School

Rayne North School

Rothienorman School

Strathburn School (closes at 3pm)

Tarves School

Tullynessle Primary School and Nursery

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary School

Uryside School

Westhill Academy

Whitehills School

Aberdeenshire transport changes

Arnage School (limited transport)

Inverurie Academy (limited transport)

Midmar School (no transport)

Mintlaw Academy (limited transport)

Towie School (limited transport)

Highlands

Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service

Aviemore Primary School

Alvie Primary School

Bualnaluib Primary School and Nursery

Carbost Primary School and Nursery

Carrbridge Primary School and Nursery

Dunbeath Primary School and Nursery

Dunvegan Primary School and Nursery

Edinbane Primary School and Nursery

Farr High School

Farr Primary School and Nursery (Sutherland)

Farr Primary School and Nursery (Inverness)

Foyers Primary School

Gairloch High School (partially closed, no transport)

Gairloch Primary School and Nursery (partially closed)

Golspie High School

Grantown Primary School and Nursery

Kinlochbervie High School

Kinlochbervie Primary School

Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)

Lybster Primary School and Nursery

Lochinver Primary

Macdiarmid Primary School and Nursery

Melvich Primary School and Nursery

Millbank Primary School and Nursery

Milton of Leys Primary School and Nursery

Poolwe Primary School and Nursery

Scoraig Primary School and Nursery

Scourie Primary School and Nursery

Strathdearn Primary School and Nursery

Stratherrick Primary School and Nursery

Tongue Primary School and Nursery

Moray

Speyside High School (limited transport)

Aberlour Primary School

Logie Primary School

Craigellachie Primary School

Mortlach Primary School (bus pupils to be sent home)

Milne’s Primary School

Milne’s High School

Rothes Primary School

Tomintoul Primary School

Knockando Primary School

Dallas Primary School (no transport)

Keith Grammar School

Glenlivet Primary School

Botriphnie Primary School

Cullen Primary School Nursery

Newmill Primary School

Rothiemay Primary School