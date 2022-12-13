IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday, December 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday, December 13

By Ross Hempseed and Louise Glen
December 13, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 1:47 pm
Snow has hit the region in the past week. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Wintry conditions have forced a number of schools to close in the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Last night saw one of the coldest nights of the year, with it hitting temperatures that felt like -20C Dufftown in Moray.

It has led to icy and treacherous conditions on the roads across the north and north-east today.

Some schools can remain open however, transport to the schools will be limited due to the road conditions, while others will close completely due to the weather.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in force until noon on Thursday, December 15, meaning more disruption to schools and on roads.

Over 2,000 school children from nursery to secondary schools have been affected in the Highlands alone.

Orkney Islands Council confirmed that no schools have been closed.

The following schools across the region have been shut due to the weather on Tuesday, December 13:

Shetland (closed completely)

  • Schools and early learning settings across Shetland will be closed.
  • Fair Isle Primary School will remain open.
  • The Eric Gray Centre at Seafield will also be closed tomorrow.

Aberdeenshire closures

  • Aberchirder Primary School
  • Aboyne Primary School
  • Alford Academy
  • Alford Primary School
  • Auchterless School
  • Auchnagatt School
  • Banff Academy
  • Bracoden School
  • Chapel of Garioch School
  • Cairney School
  • Crudie School
  • Craigievar School
  • Daviot School
  • Drumblade School
  • Ellon Academy (closes at 2.40pm)
  • Fintry School, Turriff
  • Fordyce School
  • Forgue School
  • Fyvie School
  • Glass School
  • Gordon Primary School
  • Hatton Fintray School
  • Insch School
  • Keig School
  • Keithhall Primary School
  • Kellands School
  • Kennethmont School
  • King Edward School
  • Largue School
  • Maud School
  • Meldrum Academy
  • Meldrum School
  • Monquhitter School
  • Monymusk School
  • New Machar School
  • New Pitsligo and St John’s School
  • Old Rayne School
  • Ordiquhill School
  • Oyne School
  • Premnay School
  • Rhynie School
  • Rayne North School
  • Rothienorman School
  • Strathburn School (closes at 3pm)
  • Tarves School
  • Tullynessle Primary School and Nursery
  • Turriff Academy
  • Turriff Primary School
  • Uryside School
  • Westhill Academy
  • Whitehills School

Aberdeenshire transport changes

  • Arnage School (limited transport)
  • Inverurie Academy (limited transport)
  • Midmar School (no transport)
  • Mintlaw Academy (limited transport)
  • Towie School (limited transport)

Highlands

  • Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service
  • Aviemore Primary School
  • Alvie Primary School
  • Bualnaluib Primary School and Nursery
  • Carbost Primary School and Nursery
  • Carrbridge Primary School and Nursery
  • Dunbeath Primary School and Nursery
  • Dunvegan Primary School and Nursery
  • Edinbane Primary School and Nursery
  • Farr High School
  • Farr Primary School and Nursery (Sutherland)
  • Farr Primary School and Nursery (Inverness)
  • Foyers Primary School
  • Gairloch High School (partially closed, no transport)
  • Gairloch Primary School and Nursery (partially closed)
  • Golspie High School
  • Grantown Primary School and Nursery
  • Kinlochbervie High School
  • Kinlochbervie Primary School
  • Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)
  • Lybster Primary School and Nursery
  • Lochinver Primary
  • Macdiarmid Primary School and Nursery
  • Melvich Primary School and Nursery
  • Millbank Primary School and Nursery
  • Milton of Leys Primary School and Nursery
  • Poolwe Primary School and Nursery
  • Scoraig Primary School and Nursery
  • Scourie Primary School and Nursery
  • Strathdearn Primary School and Nursery
  • Stratherrick Primary School and Nursery
  • Tongue Primary School and Nursery

Moray

  • Speyside High School (limited transport)
  • Aberlour Primary School
  • Logie Primary School
  • Craigellachie Primary School
  • Mortlach Primary School (bus pupils to be sent home)
  • Milne’s Primary School
  • Milne’s High School
  • Rothes Primary School
  • Tomintoul Primary School
  • Knockando Primary School
  • Dallas Primary School (no transport)
  • Keith Grammar School
  • Glenlivet Primary School
  • Botriphnie Primary School
  • Cullen Primary School Nursery
  • Newmill Primary School
  • Rothiemay Primary School

