IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday, December 13

Wintry conditions have forced a number of schools to close in the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
Last night saw one of the coldest nights of the year, with it hitting temperatures that felt like -20C Dufftown in Moray.
It has led to icy and treacherous conditions on the roads across the north and north-east today.
Some schools can remain open however, transport to the schools will be limited due to the road conditions, while others will close completely due to the weather.
Due to adverse weather schools will be closed across Shetland Isles with exception of Fair Isle primary.
Power outages are continuing. Impacted areas include, Baltasound, Uyeasound, Bressay, Burravoe, Gutcher, Vidlin, Sullom and Voe.https://t.co/QbblgoEVZA pic.twitter.com/spFnJpjsyc
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in force until noon on Thursday, December 15, meaning more disruption to schools and on roads.
Over 2,000 school children from nursery to secondary schools have been affected in the Highlands alone.
Orkney Islands Council confirmed that no schools have been closed.
The following schools across the region have been shut due to the weather on Tuesday, December 13:
Shetland (closed completely)
- Schools and early learning settings across Shetland will be closed.
- Fair Isle Primary School will remain open.
- The Eric Gray Centre at Seafield will also be closed tomorrow.
Aberdeenshire closures
- Aberchirder Primary School
- Aboyne Primary School
- Alford Academy
- Alford Primary School
- Auchterless School
- Auchnagatt School
- Banff Academy
- Bracoden School
- Chapel of Garioch School
- Cairney School
- Crudie School
- Craigievar School
- Daviot School
- Drumblade School
- Ellon Academy (closes at 2.40pm)
- Fintry School, Turriff
- Fordyce School
- Forgue School
- Fyvie School
- Glass School
- Gordon Primary School
- Hatton Fintray School
- Insch School
- Keig School
- Keithhall Primary School
- Kellands School
- Kennethmont School
- King Edward School
- Largue School
- Maud School
- Meldrum Academy
- Meldrum School
- Monquhitter School
- Monymusk School
- New Machar School
- New Pitsligo and St John’s School
- Old Rayne School
- Ordiquhill School
- Oyne School
- Premnay School
- Rhynie School
- Rayne North School
- Rothienorman School
- Strathburn School (closes at 3pm)
- Tarves School
- Tullynessle Primary School and Nursery
- Turriff Academy
- Turriff Primary School
- Uryside School
- Westhill Academy
- Whitehills School
Aberdeenshire transport changes
- Arnage School (limited transport)
- Inverurie Academy (limited transport)
- Midmar School (no transport)
- Mintlaw Academy (limited transport)
- Towie School (limited transport)
Highlands
- Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service
- Aviemore Primary School
- Alvie Primary School
- Bualnaluib Primary School and Nursery
- Carbost Primary School and Nursery
- Carrbridge Primary School and Nursery
- Dunbeath Primary School and Nursery
- Dunvegan Primary School and Nursery
- Edinbane Primary School and Nursery
- Farr High School
- Farr Primary School and Nursery (Sutherland)
- Farr Primary School and Nursery (Inverness)
- Foyers Primary School
- Gairloch High School (partially closed, no transport)
- Gairloch Primary School and Nursery (partially closed)
- Golspie High School
- Grantown Primary School and Nursery
- Kinlochbervie High School
- Kinlochbervie Primary School
- Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)
- Lybster Primary School and Nursery
- Lochinver Primary
- Macdiarmid Primary School and Nursery
- Melvich Primary School and Nursery
- Millbank Primary School and Nursery
- Milton of Leys Primary School and Nursery
- Poolwe Primary School and Nursery
- Scoraig Primary School and Nursery
- Scourie Primary School and Nursery
- Strathdearn Primary School and Nursery
- Stratherrick Primary School and Nursery
- Tongue Primary School and Nursery
Moray
- Speyside High School (limited transport)
- Aberlour Primary School
- Logie Primary School
- Craigellachie Primary School
- Mortlach Primary School (bus pupils to be sent home)
- Milne’s Primary School
- Milne’s High School
- Rothes Primary School
- Tomintoul Primary School
- Knockando Primary School
- Dallas Primary School (no transport)
- Keith Grammar School
- Glenlivet Primary School
- Botriphnie Primary School
- Cullen Primary School Nursery
- Newmill Primary School
- Rothiemay Primary School