‘Most significant’ cold conditions since February 2021 disrupts transport and schools across north and north-east

The weather has caused disruption to roads, schools and transport around the north and north-east as the cold snap continues.

Temperatures plummeted to -15.7C overnight in Aberdeenshire, making it the coldest night of the year so far.

The Met Office reports the coldest part of the UK last night was Braemar with the coldest temperatures recorded since February last year.

While that was the coldest temperature recorded by the Met Office, locally-run weather stations recorded -18C at Corgarff and -17C in Strathdon.

Highlands and Islands Weather, a weather forecasting and information page on Facebook, reported the mercury had again plummeted to -17C again in Corgarff by 4pm.

Weather warnings for snow and ice are still in place.

Snow gates on the B974 Cairn O’Mount road are closed. However, they are open on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road and the A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge road.

‘Most significant cold conditions since February 2021’

Met Office chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week.

“It is the most significant and widespread spell of cold conditions since February 2021.

“In many places daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, while overnight temperatures have the potential to drop below -10 C in rural parts of Scotland.”

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place until noon on Thursday, December 15, which affects the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

It has also brought forward the weather warning that covers most of the east coast including Aberdeen, where the council started gritting the city’s main roads from 4am.

Mr Lehnert said: “By the end of the weekend there is a signal that we may see a shift in type away from the Arctic-dominated conditions with milder and wetter weather coming in from the Atlantic.

“This transition could bring the risk of significant, but highly transient, snowfall before quickly turning to rain.”

It's been the coldest night of the year in the UK and coldest since Jan 2021…❄️ Simon | https://t.co/LqUsELoBwB pic.twitter.com/DRNgI9rBeG — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 12, 2022

Other areas already feeling the cold were Aviemore, which plummeted to -11.8C, and Dalwinnie which reached -11.5C.

The Met Office is warning of freezing conditions that could worsen throughout the day across areas of the north and north-east.

While the weather service is expecting areas across southern Scotland to have a blanket of freezing fog, it is unlikely to affect areas in the north.

Transport and schools disruption

Schools have been affected with some unable to open due to the bad weather, broken heating or transport issues.

More than 1,000 schoolchildren from nursery to secondary have been affected by school closures in the Highlands.

Snowy conditions have also impacted public transport services with icicles needing to be removed from inside railway tunnels to avoid damage.

🌁 Freezing fog patches will be slow to clear on Monday morning, resulting in a murky journey to work for some 🌨️ Wintry showers easing off in southeast England, but persisting across the far north of Scotland 🥶 Frosty and feeling cold for all of us pic.twitter.com/XxLmdmCImR — Met Office (@metoffice) December 11, 2022

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee – which has wider network implications – have been affected by a signal fault although it is unclear if this is due to weather.

Several morning services have been impacted and with more bad weather due over the next few days, there is likely to be more travel disruption.

Network Rail has confirmed that they are dealing with several signal faults on the network this morning and are advising people to check their journey.

Ferry services have had little impact from snow and ice and are currently operating as normal with just a few updates.

❄️Road Surface Temperatures are low again today and tonight with frost and light snow dominating much of the North West network. 🚛There will be 29 gritters out protecting most roads this evening with 18 out checking the roads throughout the night with 2 reserve vehicles. pic.twitter.com/omZKt52LNq — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 12, 2022

Bear Scotland, in charge of north-west roads, were out overnight treating the roads and are still out monitoring the situation.

Aberdeen Airport has faced little disruption with only flights to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick affected due to the weather south of the border.

Drivers are being asked to give the proper amount of time to de-ice their car – around 10 minutes – before they travel.

Several emergency services are issuing advice on being near frozen water, following the tragic events in Solihull in which three young boys died after falling through the ice.

It may be tempting to go skating or to walk out onto frozen water, but you may be putting yourself and others at risk.

Stay clear of waterways and keep your pet on a lead. Don't let children play on the ice. @RLSSUK has more advice: https://t.co/KlRLzNXKKU pic.twitter.com/smyxB3ki83 — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – Your Safety (@SFRSYourSafety) December 12, 2022