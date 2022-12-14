‘Privatisation’ fears over Aberdeen City Council service overhaul branded ‘nonsense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Privatisation’ fears over Aberdeen City Council service overhaul branded ‘nonsense’

By Alastair Gossip
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 8:08 am
Aberdeen City Council will consider a paper outlining which services could, in the future, be outsourced. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council is opening talks with the Scottish Government on which services could, in the future, be outsourced. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Serious concerns have been raised over claims Aberdeen City Council could be lining up private firms to run public services.

City officials have been tasked with looking at which areas of their work they could outsource in the future.

These would most likely be provided by other public agencies, leaving under fire council leaders blasting concerns as “nonsense”.

Labour has warned the work – which isn’t likely to be signed off at today’s council meeting – could open the back door to privatisation.

What Aberdeen City Council services are being looked at?

Social work for adults and children, council tax collection, free school meal provision and anti-social behaviour services are among the 48 areas that top brass have found alternative providers for.

Councillor Deena Tissera says there are “clear risks”.

“There appears to be absolutely no consultation with the trade unions, and I call on the SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll to put a stop to this nonsense now by refusing to back privatisation by the back door,” Labour’s Ms Tissera said.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera worries changes to Aberdeen City Council services could open the back door to privatisation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
“The public will be shocked to learn that services they value could in the future be run by private companies whose first responsibility is to their shareholders rather than the council.”

Her suggestion of privatisation was branded “simply nonsense” by Mr Nicoll’s Liberal Democrat co-leader Ian Yuill.

“There are no proposals in this report to make decisions – that is way down the line, if at all,” he told The P&J.

“It is about further work looking at services the council delivers.

“As a Liberal Democrat, I believe in local services, delivered locally and in most cases that is by local government.”

Union’s ‘serious concerns’ about potential ‘cuts paper’ put forward by boss of cash-strapped council

But legal concerns were raised by Unison union on the eve of the discussion.

Councils are required by law to provide key services, and so the change floated in the report – penned by chief executive Angela Scott and interim chief governance officer Jenni Lawson  – would require Scottish Government approval.

Council co-leaders Alex Nicoll, centre, and Ian Yuill, right, dismissed privatisation concerns. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The union’s regional manager Peter Hunter warned the move – especially without early consultation – risked “dismantling local democracy”.

He also criticised the idea being brought forward without analysis of how much the cash-strapped council might save by doing it.

In a letter to all councillors, he said of the report: “It is clear this is a cuts paper.

“We don’t know the agencies identified for potential transfer.

“We don’t know who made these assessments, their qualification to undertake that task, the criteria they used, or the way in which the role, function, constitution, resources or powers of transfer partners was assessed.”

“We expect officials will state this is simply a mapping exercise and the impact assessments can be carried out once proposed cuts have been identified in greater detail.

“We say ‘NO’,” he added.

No change to Aberdeen City Council services will be signed off on today

Officials are asking for councillors to only note their early work, brought about as part of a new wave of cost-cutting.

Ms Scott and the council lawyers also want to open talks with the Scottish Government on what would be needed to allow any transfer of responsibility for services.

The local authority is legally required to provide most of the near-100 services on the full list under consideration itself.

Unison’s concerns were put to SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll, who said: “The chief executive has brought forward this report to allow for wider conversations to take place around how services are delivered for citizens.

“Any changes to the statutory duties discharged by Aberdeen City Council, or any local authority for that matter, would require changes to the law.

“Our priority remains ensuring the best possible public services for our citizens, whether that be delivered by us or another public body.”

