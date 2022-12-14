Caley Thistle not out of chase for title, says former league winning star Richie Hart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle not out of chase for title, says former league winning star Richie Hart

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 8:16 am
Richie Hart, left, in action for Inverness in 2006 against Dunfermline's Scott Muirhead. Image: SNS Group
Richie Hart, left, in action for Inverness in 2006 against Dunfermline's Scott Muirhead. Image: SNS Group

Richie Hart reckons Caley Thistle can rejoin the Championship title chase –  as they keep the leading pack in sight amid their injury crisis.

Up to nine key players could still be sidelined for Saturday’s trip to basement hosts Hamilton, who knocked Inverness out of the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend in a fourth-round tie with a difference.

ICT fielded nine under-18s in the starting line-up and Accies also went with a fair sprinkling of youths, especially as the game ran towards its conclusion and the 2-0 home win.

Billy Dodds’ team are nine points away from leaders Ayr United, with Dundee, Queen’s Park, Morton and Partick Thistle are all in front of them to different degrees.

History shows teams can surge on

Former Inverness and Ross County midfielder Hart insists the dream of winning the title is not yet gone, but they need to net victories, having not done so in the league since mid-October.

He said: “Caley Thistle have quickly gone from being within one or two points from the top to being nine points behind Ayr United – that’s what can happen when you go on a bad run. You drift quite quickly.

“They were putting some really fantastic results together and then a couple of poor results, along with losing more players through injury, they find themselves nine points behind and chasing the pack.

Richie Hart, left, playing for Caley Thistle against Dundee United’s Jim McIntyre, now Cove Rangers manager.

“It’s a real shame, because with the form they showed and with the squad they’ve got, they have shown they’re more than capable of competing at the top end of the Championship.

“The injuries have come at the worst time for them.

“Listen, nine points is not insurmountable. I know from my own experience at Dundee (in 2009/10), they have overturned it to win the league (coming from 15 points behind under Terry Butcher).

“It can be done – but they need these players back to try and be within that leading group towards the end of the season.”

Top-two target key for Inverness CT

Hart, who won promotion to the top-table in 2004, was impressed with third-placed ICT last term as they came from nowhere to reach the promotion play-off final, where they lost out to St Johnstone over two legs.

With stars such as Shane Sutherland, Scott Allardice, Tom Walsh, Sean Welsh and Roddy MacGregor out, Hart says the lack of consistency was always going to be a factor in recent weeks.

And he feels the punishing schedule of six games needed for third or fourth-placed finishers to win promotion from the Championship should push ICT on to avoid it.

He said: “Caley Thistle did exceptionally well last season. To get to where they did was testament to their squad – they battled so hard.

“The play-offs are not really set up for teams who finish third or fourth to get promoted with the amount of games they have to play.

“They really have to ensure they finish, at worst, in the runners-up spot. At least they know what they have to do now.

“There are four or five teams in that league who will fancy their chances of winning it. It will go right to the wire and Caley Thistle have to just hang in there and string some wins together to get back within the pack.

“The players who have been missing were those who took them to the brink of promotion last season.

“To have that calibre of player missing would hurt any team. It would always have an effect on the squad and the performances.

“If they can get those boys back, they will give themselves a chance.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Inverness defender Danny Devine is shaping up for a shot at Cove Rangers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Celtic's Joey Dawson celebrates after scoring to make it 5-2 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
It's celebration time for Inverness number 10, Aaron Doran, after he shot his side in front in the Highland derby at Ross County on January 1, 2015. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after three points against Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Craig Brown/SNS
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
Lochinver lifeboat
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
