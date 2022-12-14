Barney Crockett regains top spot in shock Aberdeen Labour leadership change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A familiar face is back in charge of Aberdeen’s Labour group after a sudden change of leadership.

Former lord provost Barney Crockett was elected leader of the city council’s second largest group.

It comes only seven months after Sandra Macdonald was voted group leader of the main opposition group, following the May local elections.

Mr Crockett was her opponent for the role then. In the months since, there have been rumblings of unhappiness within the group.

By 10.20am today, it is understood the two were yet to speak. They were sat next to one another minutes later in the Town House chamber.

The new group leader told The P&J he was proud to be elected leader. “I will speak to Sandra first,” he said as he reluctantly commented.

He later issued a statement: “I was happy to receive the support of members of the group in becoming group leader.

“I look forward to working closely with every member in delivering a strong Labour voice in the council and for the people of Aberdeen.”

Outgoing leader Macdonald has her say

Mrs Macdonald pledged she and her outgoing deputy Ross Grant would “continue to play a full part” within the Labour group.

She added: “In my time as Leader of the Labour group I am proud to have mentored and supported our new and existing members of the group as they develop their own strong and valuable voices on the council.

“I am proud also to push for Aberdeen Labour ideas and policies for the council to consider including looking at options to make bus travel free for every citizen.”

Mr Grant highlighted the duo’s work over their short time at the top, pressing for support on the cost of living, winter clothing for children and extra help for Ukrainian refugees settled in Aberdeen.

Barney’s back

Mr Crockett has previously served as group leader of Aberdeen Labour, lasting five years.

But the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor was usurped in 2014 as council leader when Jenny Laing took the top job.

He had served as council leader since 2012.

Mr Crockett’s tenure as council boss coincided with some of the most fiery debates in Aberdeen.

Barney Crockett oversaw some of the most controversial scenes as Aberdeen City Council leader

It was during his stint that the Labour-led administration ditched the £140 million City Garden Project – a planned redevelopment of the city’s Union Terrace Gardens.

Mr Crockett was also at the centre of a series of spats with the Scottish Government.

Those included one in which then First Minister Alex Salmond described Aberdeen as a “kamikaze” council.

In turn, the Labour councillor said Mr Salmond was a “bully” and “out of control”.

As lord provost between 2017 and 2022, the controversy continued.

Mr Crockett saw out his time as the civic head of the city under fire for his choice of artist for his official portrait.

He commissioned a Russian artist to paint the artwork, even signing off on a Russian naval flag (the inverse of the Saltire) in the background.

It was organised before the invasion of Ukraine but Mr Crockett was left to pay for the portrait out of his own pocket.