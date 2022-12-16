‘Daylight robbery’: Readers react to major Aberdeen parking permit increase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council’s decision to increase parking permits by up to £140 a year are “disgusting”, “greedy” and “absolute daylight robbery”, according to our readers.

This week, Aberdeen City Councillors voted in favour of significant changes to the costs of on-street and off-street parking, as well as residential parking permits.

From April 1 next year, the cost of a yearly permit for some city centre areas will go from the current £60, all the way up to £200.

The increase will not be as drastic in some of the parking zones further out from the city centre, but they will be rising everywhere.

On-street and off-street parking costs will also go up by 10% from the same date.

But most of our readers are hoping that the plans are a bad April Fool’s joke.

Our readers say Aberdeen City Council ‘should be ashamed of themselves’

The news that those living in the many parking permit zones throughout Aberdeen will suddenly need to find extra cash to cover the increased fees during a cost of living crisis has not gone down well with our readership.

Others accused the council of greed, with some accusing the local authority of “absolute daylight robbery”.

One reader wrote: “Putting the boot in when people are struggling with energy bills, what a caring council.”

While another said: “Aberdeen City Council should be ashamed of themselves, putting the prices up for parking.”

And another said: “That’s just being very greedy, it’s disgusting.

“How are students and young people expected to pay that much for parking?”

‘Just close the city centre altogether’

Yesterday, the city council’s finance convener Alex McLellan of the SNP said he backed the increases because he hopes they will improve the city centre as a destination.

He said the higher costs are “required to help us balance the budget, deliver services, invest in our city centre, and move our city forward, making it a place we all want it to be — a city with significantly less vehicles in the city centre, a place people want to work, live, come and visit, and indeed invest”.

Mr McLellan also said the changes will help encourage more people to consider travelling by public transport or bicycle, in line with the Scottish Government’s goals to help the country reach its net zero emissions targets.

Our readership, however, largely think the rise in parking fees will drive people out of the city centre.

One person described the city council as clowns.

He wrote: “Just close down the city centre altogether.

“The clowncil appear to not want people to stay here or commute there either for shopping, etc.”

Does Aberdeen City council have a ‘vendetta against car owners’?

Another reader said the changes suggest the council has “some sort of vendetta against car owners”, while a fellow commenter said “they want you to take the bus, or fine you for having a car”.

Others criticised the alternatives to driving which those who backed the decision said Aberdonians should be considering.

One resident said: “From £60 to £200, are we just mad?

“They want us to take the bus but the bus service is also very expensive in Aberdeen and not reliable.

“People need cars to go to work outside Aberdeen too, because trains are equally expensive and non-reliable.

“Also, having to pay £200 for parking outside your own house, your own car.

“It is absolutely bonkers.”

Do you think the increased parking charges will be good for Aberdeen City Centre?

Those who backed the increases believe it will help make the heart of the Granite City a better place to live, work and visit by reducing the number of cars present.

But the councillors who voted against the parking changes said they will harm the city centre, and discourage people from spending time there.

Let us know what you think in this poll below.

