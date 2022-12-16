Nativity scene moved from Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Kirkyard for fear of ‘further damage’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s nativity scene has been moved to the safety of a shop window on Union Street.

Vandals targeted the scene at St Nicholas Kirkyard earlier this week, scrawling racist graffiti on the glass front.

It is not the first time the scene, which features the baby Jesus alongside life-sized Mary and Joseph, has been vandalised.

Now Aberdeen City Council has decided to protect it for the rest of this year’s festive period by relocating it into an empty shop unit on the Granite Mile.

‘Ongoing risk of vandalism’

A blessing service was held at the kirkyard last month as part of the city’s Christmas programme.

Councillor Martin Greig, who attended the event, slammed the vandalism as “shocking and offensive” and hopes the move to the former Ecco shop will stop any further “upsetting” damage.

Mr Greig said: “I am sorry that it had to be taken out of the churchyard because of the ongoing risk of vandalism. Further damage would have been upsetting.

“The scene started its life in a shop window in Belmont Street some years ago, so it seems appropriate to have it back in a shop window this year.

“With the lights on, the scene is even more visible to the public. This helps to give a stronger focus to the Christmas message.”

In previous vandal attacks, the baby Jesus was smashed in half and his face was stolen.

The two wise men and the donkey were also damaged just one day after the 2019 blessing ceremony.

At the time, local councillors and residents expressed their disgust at the “appalling” attack.

Police confirmed the vandalism was reported to them on Wednesday.