Nativity scene at Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Kirkyard vandalised with racist graffiti

Vandals have struck at the nativity scene in St Nicholas Kirkyard in Aberdeen.

Racist slurs were scrawled over the glass front of the scene, which features the baby Jesus alongside life-sized Mary and Joseph.

It has now been temporarily boarded up by Aberdeen City Council.

It is believed vandals struck at some point between Sunday and Monday.

An Aberdeen Council spokeswoman said: “We are extremely disappointed that the nativity scene – representing seasonal goodwill – has been vandalised.

“The nature of the damage is especially abhorrent and has been reported to the police. The council is working to reopen the scene as soon as possible.”

The nativity scene is scheduled to be open until January 5.

‘Deeply alarming’

A blessing service was held at the kirkyard last month as part of the city’s Christmas programme.

Education committee convener Martin Greig closed the ceremony which was also attended by Aberdeen school children.

Mr Greig has described the vandalism as “shocking and offensive”.

He added: “The damage and misbehaviour is deeply alarming. The racism goes against everything that our city stands for.

“I have asked the council to remove the graffiti as an urgent matter. I hope the police will be able to help identify the wrongdoers.”

Police confirmed the vandalism was reported to them on Wednesday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday December 14, police received a report of graffiti at the nativity in St Nicholas Church, Aberdeen.

“The vandalism took place between Sunday December 11 and Monday December 12. Police inquires are continuing and anyone with information should contact 101 with reference number 0982 of December 14.”

Vandals strike again

This incident does not mark the first time the annual St Nicholas Kirk nativity scene has been struck by vandals.

In 2019, the baby Jesus was smashed in half and his face was stolen.

The two wise men and the donkey were also damaged just one day after the blessing ceremony.

At the time, local councillors and residents expressed their disgust at the “appalling” attack.