Schoolgirl wins national animal photography prize with ‘goofy’ shot of pet spaniel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 11-year-old girl from Aberdeenshire has come top of the class at a photography competition putting the spotlight on animals.

Eilidh Shannon, from Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie, snapped her way to success at this year’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) Young Photographers Awards.

The charity’s annual contest aims to encourage an interest in photography from an early age and an appreciation and understanding of all the amazing animals around us.

Going head to head with thousands of applicants from across the UK, Eilidh scooped the top prize in the under 12s mobile phone and devices category with a “goofy” photo of her dog Lexie.

She was presented with the award by nature photographer, television presenter and author Chris Packham at a ceremony in the Tower of London yesterday.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, proud mum Catherine Hambly, said: “We were delighted when they announced she was the winner. It was so nice to see her going up on stage, meeting Chris and getting her prize – she was so excited.

“The ceremony was live streamed as well, so some of our friends and family members also got the chance to watch it her being presented with the award.”

Could this be the first step to a professional career for Eilidh?

This was not the first time Eilidh’s skills at capturing unique moments were recognised, having won last year’s Rotary Young Photographer competition in Oldmeldrum as well.

She also came second in the Kennel Club Your Pup Photographer competition in 2019 for her picture of their other family dog, Maisie, and scooped silver at the Rotary Young Photographer competition earlier this year.

And while she might have not decided whether she would like to pursue a career in photography, Eilidh plans to continue showcasing her work at contests across the UK.

Ms Hambly added: “She just enjoys it as a hobby and definitely has a lot of patience for it. She always takes my camera when we’re going out and about, and is quite happy to sit for an hour and take pictures of birds.

“And there are so many beautiful places round and about our area so there is always something good to take a picture of.

“I don’t think she has decided on her future plans yet but she is very creative and often draws pictures of dogs and other animals, wo who knows.”