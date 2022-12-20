Snow warning issued for Christmas Day across Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow warning issued for Christmas Day across Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

By Lauren Taylor and Chris Cromar
December 20, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 2:13 pm
Snow showers are likely on Christmas Day. Image: DC Thomson
Snow showers are likely on Christmas Day. Image: DC Thomson

A snow warning has been issued by the Met Office for Christmas Day.

After wintry conditions caused havoc across the north and north-east at the beginning of the month, the north and north-east is enjoying more mild weather.

However, the Met Office believes significant snow might now be on the way for Christmas Day and has issued a yellow warning due to possible disruption.

Frequent and blustery snow showers are expected to hit areas in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray from 9pm on Christmas Day until 6pm on Boxing Day.

Forecasters expect up to one inch of snow to fall on lower ground, with potentially up to four inches falling on hills on Christmas Day with the same again on Boxing Day.

Some snow is also forecast on higher ground on Christmas Eve as cold air arrives from the north-west for the weekend.

Strong to gale force winds bring the risk of drifting and blizzards for upland areas, and the wintry weather may cause some travel disruption.

Here is the weather forecast for December 25 in towns and cities across the region:

  • Aberdeen (8C/2C) – cloudy.
  • Aboyne (7C/-1C) – cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
  • Braemar (6C/-1C) – cloudy changing to sunny in the afternoon.
  • Elgin (7C/2C) – cloudy changing to clear by night-time.
  • Fort William (8C/3C) – partly cloudy.
  • Inverness (6C/2C) – partly cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime.
  • Kirkwall (8C/4C) – cloudy changing to sunny in the afternoon.
  • Lerwick (8C/3C) – cloudy.
  • Newtonmore (5C/0C) – overcast changing to light rain in the afternoon.
  • Peterhead (8C/3C) – cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
  • Stornoway (8C/3C) – cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime.
  • Wick (8C/3C) – cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
Snow in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park last week. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The forecast shows snow is expected over higher ground on Christmas Eve, including in rural communities like Tomintoul, Aboyne and Braemar.

And forecasters think there is a chance of snow showers across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire later in the day on Christmas Day.

‘Unsettled’ weather for Christmas

The Met Office is warning that the festive weekend will be “unsettled” for many across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray as well as the islands, despite them not being covered by the weather warning.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, David Oliver, said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers. High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

Coastal areas may experience high-winds and gales. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.

“There is some uncertainty about the timing of colder air from the north-west, but it looks like this will introduce some snow showers to the north-west of Scotland late on Christmas Day.”

Looking ahead towards the New Year, there is potential for a more settled spell to bring overnight frosts and morning fog, before a probable trend towards more changeable and milder conditions.

White Christmas in numbers: Sixty years of snow days in the north and north-east

