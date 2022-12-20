Lionel Messi inspires Sir Andy Murray to put on show at Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England showdown in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Tennis

Lionel Messi inspires Sir Andy Murray to put on show at Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England showdown in Aberdeen

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 20, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 6:29 pm
Jamie Murray and Andy Murray talking to the press at Hilton TECA ahead of Schroders Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jamie Murray and Andy Murray talking to the press at Hilton TECA ahead of Schroders Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sir Andy Murray is determined Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England in Aberdeen will be a tennis spectacular – and he’s taking inspiration from Argentinian football maestro Lionel Messi.

Three-time grand slam winner Murray, 35, arrived in the Granite City on Tuesday, ahead of the pre-Christmas court showdown between Scotland and England’s best men’s players at P&J Live on Wednesday and Thursday.

Although he is arguably Scotland’s greatest-ever athlete and an icon in his own right, Murray still finds himself inspired by other figures from the sporting world – and was in awe of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi’s fantastic two-goal showing to lead Argentina to the World Cup, via a dramatic penalty shoot-out, in Qatar on Sunday.

The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon men’s singles champion revealed the achievements of other veteran performers like Messi act as “motivation” to him, saying: “He’s amazing, what he’s done for so many years, and I was really happy for him that he was able to finally win the World Cup.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi being lifted in the air by his team after they won the World Cup in Qatar. Image: PA

“He was seen as ‘not having done it international level’, which was strange considering, I mean, they won the Copa America not long ago and have been in multiple finals and stuff.

“The age that he’s at as well, you know, he’s 35 – I think he was born the same year as me.

“Seeing any athletes, you know, in their mid to late 30s going out there and competing and performing doing what they love is brilliant.

“I’ve had the opportunity to witness that a bit in tennis as well recently, whether that’s Serena (Williams) or (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal and these guys that are doing it in our own sport.

“I find that it gives me motivation to keep going and keep trying to go out there and perform as best I can.”

Scotland ‘want to win’ in front of P&J Live crowd

Sir Andy comes to Aberdeen for Battle of the Brits soon after a three-week off-season camp in Florida.

The event will be the first time he and his brother – tournament director and multiple doubles grand slam-winner Jamie – have played in the Granite City since starring in the Aberdeen Cup at the old AECC in 2005 and 2006.

The Scotland v England clash comes days before 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Sir Andy, who also won the US Open in 2012, heads to Australia to start the new year at the Adelaide Open.

Last season he broke into the world top-50 for the first time since the injury problems which culminated in his 2019 hip resurfacing surgery, while he also beat a top-10 player, world no.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the way to the final of the Stuttgart Open in June before the latter part of his season was hampered by a persistent cramping problem.

Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England may be an exhibition tournament, but with Great Britain’s best men’s players divided down Scotland and England lines, Dunblane native Sir Andy, who is playing in all three of the sessions across Wednesday and Thursday, is determined to rack up wins.

He said: “All of the players that are here are very competitive. You got myself, Jamie, (England’s) Neal (Skupski) and Joe (Salisbury) have all been number one in the world.

Andy Murray in action at Wimbledon in the summer. Image: PA

“It’s a little bit like – not exactly the same – but like with the Laver Cup, it was an event that when I first saw it, it was seen as being an exhibition, but when you get there and you’re playing in front of a big crowd and you’re surrounded by you know, the people that you’re surrounded by, you want to win and your competitive instincts come out and all of the players will be giving their best to win the matches.

“We want to put on a show for the people who are coming as well.

“I think we’ll see some really good high level tennis over the next few days.”

Rare visit to Aberdeen for Murrays

The Battle of the Brits teams: (L-R) Jack Draper, Paul Jubb, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and Dan Evans of England, then Aidan McHugh, Jonny O’Mara, Andy Murray and Jamie Murray of Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sir Andy added: “That’s also one of the reasons for having the event here in the north of Scotland is that the last time I played here was the Aberdeen Cup thing in 2006.

“All of the times we’ve played (in the UK) have been in like Glasgow or in England.

“It’s giving people the opportunity, who wouldn’t normally have the chance, to watch top level tennis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Tennis

Scotland's Sir Andy Murray signs autographs for fans in Aberdeen, having won in the Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England finale with brother Jamie. Image: PA
Tennis: Icon Sir Andy Murray wishes he'd played more matches in Scotland, revealing hopes…
Team Scotland's Jamie Murray, left, and Sir Andy Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'There's no reason why we wouldn't come back' says Jamie Murray after Battle of…
Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray take to the court in the final match of the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Murray brothers determined to savour every moment as if it is their last
Andy Murray enters the arena before facing Dan Evans. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from the final day of the Battle of the Brits…
Sir Andy Murray and Dan Evans after their Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England match at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Battle of the Brits afternoon round-up: England take control against Scotland
Ian Holloway leads Team England out for Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Team England captain Ian Holloway reveals Sir Andy and Jamie Murray adoration at Battle…
Scotland's Andy Murray celebrates his win over England's Jack Draper at Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sir Andy Murray on 'special' victory over Jack Draper in Aberdeen's Battle of the…
A young tennis fan before the action got under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Were you cheering on Sir Andy Murray at the first night of the…
Aidan McHugh in action against Dan Evans at the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Underdog Aidan McHugh rues missed chances against Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits
Andy and Jamie Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bringing events like Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen 'huge' for growing tennis across…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented