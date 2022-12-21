‘It was our family Christmas ritual’: Belmont Filmhouse faithful turn out to watch It’s a Wonderful Life despite cinema’s closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 100 faithful Belmont Cinema fans gathered to keep a Christmas tradition going last night – despite the picturehouse being shut.

Save the Belmont Cinema group organised a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at Aberdeen University.

The group has been campaigning to get the Belmont open after its parent charity went into administration in October, and hosted the screening.

For many of Belmont’s fans, they said it “simply wasn’t Christmas” without a trip to the cinema to see It’s a Wonderful Life.

Many of its fans hope this year’s showing will be an “interim year”, and are optimistic about a return to the building next Christmas.

Belmont was ‘our family Christmas ritual’

MJ Raitt, 17, from Aberdeen has been going to see It’s a Wonderful Life with mum Shona and dad Martin every year since she was seven.

“It’s been a very big Christmas ritual for our family”, she said.

“We would watch it at the Belmont and get a Chinese afterwards.

“It feels odd this year because it is a change of scenery but also feels special because it’s for the campaign to Save the Belmont.”

‘Belmont feels as much like Christmas as panto’

Other Belmont fans were eager to share Belmont’s special place during the Christmas season for them.

Chris Holland, 36, from Aberdeen, has worked in the art scene and said he knows how much “everyone respected the Belmont”.

“Especially at this time of year,” he said.

“The Belmont feels just as much like Christmas as the panto.”

Screening about ‘maintaining momentum’

Jacob Campbell and Dallas King are members of the Save the Belmont action group who helped organise the event.

After the first in person meeting at the Krakatoa bar in October, their Facebook group now has more than 3,300 members.

Mr Campbell said: “Tonight is about maintaining momentum and a sense of community.”

Mr King, a previous manager at the Belmont, spoke to the crowd before the showing began.

He said: “It is looking like the landscape of cinema has changed with the growth of Netflix and other streaming services since the pandemic.

“Whoever takes on the Belmont has to have a solid business plan to make sure we are not in this same situation in six months.”

What could happen to the Belmont?

Since its closure in October, there have been several proposals for possible uses for the Belmont.

Local businessmen such as Craig Thom, owner of cafe Faffless have previously expressed interest in the building.

In November, due to Aberdeen City Council owning the building, councillors met to discuss prospective operators and said they were “keen to engage with anyone and everyone”.

But no plans have been announced yet.

The cinema has been the beating heart of Aberdeen cultural cinema since it was reopened as the Belmont Picturehouse in 2000.

At the event, a collection box passed raised £309 for north-east charity Instant Neighbour and the staff welfare fund.